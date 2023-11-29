Sacramento's R&B music festival Sol Blume expanding to 3 days in 2024

SACRAMENTO – Sol Blume festival in Sacramento is growing to three days in 2024.

Organizers announced the expanded dates, May 3 to 5, on Wednesday.

The R&B music festival had to be rescheduled from April to August this year due to the torrential rainfall Northern California experienced over the winter.

Like Aftershock and GoldenSky, Sacramento's other increasingly popular festivals, Sol Blume happens at Discovery Park. However, the park was still flooded with water later into spring than usual.

Despite the rescheduling, organizers said more than 46,000 people attended Sol Blume 2023.

The 2024 edition will be Sol Blume's fifth anniversary. No lineup has been announced for the upcoming festival yet (it's expected to drop early next year), but previous headliners have included Brent Faiyaz, Kehlani, Jorja Smith, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, and Miguel.

Discounted presale passes are going on sale Dec. 8.