Janet Jackson, Nelly stopping in Sacramento on summer tour

SACRAMENTO -- Pop superstar Janet Jackson is stopping in Sacramento this summer on her ninth tour, "Together Again," Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The five-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee is set to perform at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, June 11. It's the tour's second leg, building on the success of the 2023 run, which Live Nation said had 36 sold-out shows.

That's not all. Three-time Grammy Award winner and hip-hop legend Nelly is supporting Jackson on the tour.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--SEPTEMBER 29: Janet Jackson and the Rapper Nelly (aka Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) perform at NBC's "Today" Show at Rockerfeller Plaza on September 29, 2006 in New York City. / Getty Images

Tickets will be available with presales that start on Wednesday, January 17 at 10 a.m. and continue on to the general on-sale on Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. at Live Nation's website.

Jackson is also stopping at Chase Center in San Francisco on June 12.