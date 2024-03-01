HAPPIEST CONTEST RULES



NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THE CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.



1. How to Enter the Contest:

(a) The Happiest contest will begin on March 6, 2024 and end on March15, 2024. Contest is sponsored by KMAX.

(b) To participate in the contest, viewers must log onto the Good Day website and enter to win.

(c) One entry per person per day.

(d) Contest sponsors are not responsible for late, lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, misaddressed, postage due, incomplete, or illegible entries.

Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.GoodDay.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station's Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: "www.Goodday.com".

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on the KMAX (Station) website.

(f) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail or cell phone (if applicable) account.

(g) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The contest is open to Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto residents who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of KOVR/KMAX, Paramount Global, Disney Destinations, LLC ("Prize Provider"), other television and radio stations in the Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a KMAX contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

3. Prizes: Five (5) total Winners

(a) Each winner will receive up to four (4) 2-Day, 1-Park per day Disneyland Resort tickets good for admission to Disneyland® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park, but not to both Parks on the same day (subject to restrictions). Both a theme park ticket and separate theme park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry for the winner and each Guest. Theme park reservations and tickets will be required for each day of the visit and must be obtained before visiting. The approximate retail value ("ARV") of each Ticket is three hundred ten dollars ($310.00); total ARV of all each prize is one thousand two hundred forty dollars ($1,240.00).

Theme park tickets must be used prior to June 15, 2025. Terms and conditions as set forth herein and on the theme park tickets shall apply. Theme park tickets may not be sold, transferred for commercial use, exchanged, substituted, or redeemed for cash. No substitutions. An inability to use any tickets will result in forfeiture of such tickets. Block-out dates may apply. No extensions will be granted. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed. Park reservations do not guarantee park admission or access to any experience, attraction, or offering. Winner and Guests should visit Disneyland.com/updates to make park reservations and to learn about important details to know before visiting the Disneyland® Resort (the "Resort"). Prize will not include the following: transportation to/from the Resort; insurance (health, travel, medical); parking fees; hotel accommodations; food or beverages; merchandise, souvenirs; incidental expenses; local or long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges; any taxes; or any other charges or items not explicitly included herein. Certain theme parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences, services and other offerings are subject to change or cancellation, and may be modified, limited in availability or capacity, or be closed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Prize Provider reserves the right to cancel any reservations or admission media. A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor or Prize Provider. Any damaged, lost or stolen theme park tickets will not be replaced. Federal, state and local taxes relating to the prize are the responsibility of the winner and Sponsor will issue all tax forms including a 1099 form to the winner. Prize Provider, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers, directors, agents, employees and assigns will be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of and/or are in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize, or prize-related activity including travel.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By accepting and using the prize and visiting the Resort, the winner and guests voluntarily assume all risks related in any way to exposure to COVID-19, and any other communicable or infectious disease. The winner and guests must comply with all theme park rules and regulations, including any public health restrictions. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of such portion(s) of the prize. Prize Provider reserves the right to remove or deny entry to the winner and/or any of the guests who do not comply with any health restrictions imposed by any government, or Disney. The winner and guests are also responsible for understanding and complying with any COVID-19 travel restrictions. Before visiting, each guest should visit Disneyland.com/Updates to view important information about park reservations, limitations on benefits, features, experiences and offerings, safety measures and other information. There may be specific state or government health agency instructions, guidelines and requirements for all visitors to the Resort. The winner and their Guests are solely responsible, at their own cost, for staying updated on and complying with any of the latest restrictions and requirements that may be in place for travel to and visiting the Resort.



(b) On Wednesday, March 6 - Friday, March 15 viewers will log on to the Good Day Website to enter the sweepstakes. Five (5) Winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries at the end of the promotion window.

(c) All prizes or prize certificates will be provided by Sponsor. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within thirty (30) days of notification will be forfeited by the winner and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from all other eligible entries. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. KOVR/KMAX is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

Prize winner must be able to provide a valid Government Identification if requested by KOVR/KMAX in order to release the prize. If prize winner is unable to provide sufficient identification as requested by KOVR/KMAX by the given deadline, prize winner will be deemed as ineligible and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from all other eligible entries.



(d) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

4. Selection of Winners:

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) All winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 18, 2024.

(c) Winners need not watch/listen or be present to win.

(d) Winners will be contacted by phone and/or e-mail.

5. Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winners (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. If a prizewinner is a minor, prize may be awarded to the minor's parent or legal guardian. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner's name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winners and companion(s), by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, Paramount Global, Disneyland, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

6. Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement.

7. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

8. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant's disqualification.

9. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner's list, please write by May 15, 2024 to:

Happiest Contest Rules

C/O KMAX Station

2713 KOVR Drive

West Sacramento, CA 95605