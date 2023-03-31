Four people killed in head-on crash near Manteca; DUI suspected Four people killed in head-on crash near Manteca; DUI suspected 00:28

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Four people were killed in a head-on collision that happened early Friday morning.

The crash happened at around 12:25 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 near French Camp Road, according to the CHP.

The CHP says The driver responsible for the crash was going the wrong way on the highway in a Honda and under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol when she collided head-on with a Subaru. The driver of the Honda, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene. She was a 32-year-old Stockton woman.

The three occupants of the vehicle she hit also died in the crash. None of them have been identified, but two have been described as a 19-year-old male from Pasco, Washington, and a 20-year-old woman from Sacramento. No information has been released about the third passenger.

Two other vehicles going northbound on Highway 99 collided with the Honda and the Subaru. A driver of one of the other vehicles, 40-year-old Nicholas Craggs of Stockton, suffered major injuries. His condition is unknown. The CHP says he is also suspected of "driving under the influence of alcohol." The driver of the 4th vehicle was not injured.

Highway 99 was closed for several hours after the accident but reopened to traffic around 6:30 a.m. The area of the crash is approximately 6 miles north of Manteca.

The CHP will release a complete incident report on the accident soon.