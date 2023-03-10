El Dorado County residents brace for flooding and snow; told to stay off roads

Residents in flood-prone area of Cameron Park brace for flooding Residents in flood-prone area of Cameron Park brace for flooding 02:20

CAMERON PARK - Along Highway 50, the forecast mixture of rain and snow is creating concerns.

In Cameron Park, Dave Robinson created a flood fortification to protect his home. He's bracing for the worst with plywood boards and sandbags.

"We just don't know," Robinson said.

Robinson learned in his first year in the home that without taking proper precautions, flood water can create big problems.

"It came right up to the edge of the door, a quarter of an inch from coming into the house…that was my wake-up call," Robinson said.

In Placerville, David Holden arrived from higher up the mountain for dinner on Main Street, his truck showing the signs of his travels.

"Oh, I was kind of worried this was going to be a disaster or something because of all the rain and the melting snow and everything," Holden said.

Placerville's Hangtown Creek is already running fast, and surrounding businesses are taking precautions.

In Camino, Nicole Russell's family has been dealing with snow and ice.

"It's been crazy," Russell said.

She lives down the street from a caved-in RV warehouse, the roof collapsing under the weight of all the snow.

This community is already snowed in, and now it's getting rain too - a dangerous combination.

"It's been a lot of work, a lot of shoveling, a lot of maintenance," Russell said.

This seemingly never-ending winter.

Along Highway 50, people are heeding the extreme weather warnings.

El Dorado County is sending out messages on social media, asking people to stay off the roads throughout the county if possible from now through the weekend.