Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran postpones Vegas concert an hour before show was expected to begin

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran canceled his Las Vegas show less than an hour before its scheduled start time. 

Sheeran blamed the cancelation on "logistical errors," but did not explain. 

Thousands of fans who waited in the desert heat for hours were upset. Some were treated for heat exhaustion. 

Sheeran did apologize to his fans. He said his concert would be rescheduled to October 28th. Fans also alleged that Allegiant Stadium provided no water for the concert-goers. 

Sheeran said all tickets would be honored for the late-October concert. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.