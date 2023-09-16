Watch CBS News
Ed Sheeran concert at Levi's Stadium may be highest-attended in venue's history

SANTA CLARA -- The city of Santa Clara issued a traffic advisory for approaches to Levi's Stadium Saturday afternoon and evening due to the Ed Sheeran concert scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Sheeran was expected to attract as many as 77,000 to the concert which would make the singer's "+-=÷× Tour" the highest-attended event in the stadium's history, outdrawing recent megashows by Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Both those shows featured much larger stages that reduced the area available for fans.

