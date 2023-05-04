Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May the Fourth

Carrie Fisher receives star on Walk of Fame Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 00:25

May the fourth be with you, Carrie Fisher. The "Star Wars" actress, who died in 2016, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 4. Radio personality Ellen K will presented the honor, and Fisher's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, accepted the star.

May 4 is a significant date to "Star Wars" fans, whose adoption of "May the fourth" plays on the movies' catchphrase "May the force be with you." Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the franchise, also held roles in movies such as "Shampoo" and "When Harry Met Sally...".

Fisher's "Star Wars" co-star, Mark Hamill, delivered remarks during the ceremony, calling Fisher, who was 19 when they shot the first film, "wise beyond her years" and "brutally frank."

He also read something he wrote when Fisher died.

"Carrie was one of a kind, who belonged to us all, whether we liked it or not. She was our princess, damnit. And the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent and ferociously funny, take-charge woman, who took our collective breath away," he said. "Determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her and want her to succeed and be happy."

Hamill said Fisher played a crucial role in his personal and professional life, adding "everything would've been so much drabber and less interesting if she hadn't been the friend she was."

Two other "Star Wars" icons were present at the ceremony: C-3PO and R2-D2.

Lourd also spoke before accepting the star on her mother's behalf, saying she didn't see "Star Wars" until she was in middle school – joking that she only watched it because boys in her class liked Princess Leia.

"That day, staring at the screen, I determined no one would be as hot or as cool as Princess Leia," Lourd said.

"My mom was glitter," said Lourd, donning glittery eye makeup. "She covered her world in it both literally and metaphorically. She left a mark of her sparkle on everyone she met."

Hamill and another "Star Wars" co-star, Harrison Ford, each has their own stars, and Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said Fisher's star will be "just a few feet away" from Hamill's. Last month, Hamill posted about the news of Fisher's star, saying it was "long overdue and so well-deserved."

Fisher's star will be the 2,754th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which honors entertainment industry icons with golden star plaques on the sidewalk. The organization shared an image of its "star maker" putting together Fisher's star on May 1.

Fisher died at age 60 after becoming ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day after her daughter. Debbie's son, Todd Fisher, said Carrie's death "was too much" for his mother.

Martinez said Fisher's star will be across the street from her mother's.

Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter with ex-husband, Bryan Lourd, often posts tributes to her mother and grandmother on social media. On the sixth anniversary of her mother's death, Lourd said she wished her mother could meet her children.

"My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That's the thing about grief," she wrote, adding she would tell her children stories about Fisher.