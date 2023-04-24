Boz Scaggs has back-to-back concert dates in Folsom come August

FOLSOM – Boz Scaggs, a staple of classic rock radio, is hitting the road for a summer tour – and a Central Valley city will be getting two nights in a row with him.

Boz Scaggs announced new summer '23 tour dates on Monday. The tour now runs from May to August with stops all over the US.

Notably, Scaggs will have a two-night stay in Folsom at the Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College. The back-to-back Folsom concerts are scheduled for Aug. 22 and 23.

The only other city to get Scaggs for two nights is San Francisco, where he's scheduled to play on Aug. 25 and 26 at the Fillmore.

Scaggs, 78, lives in Northern California and nearly lost his home in the 2017 North Bay wildfires.

Tickets for the Folsom shows are set to go on sale to the general public on April 28.