Bella, dog rescued by CBS13 photographer near freeway, adopted by new family

SACRAMENTO – A rottweiler that was rescued near the freeway by CBS13/Good Day Sacramento photographer Dave Grashoff has now been adopted.

Dave was out doing his usual morning commute reporting back on April 25 when he happened upon a friendly lost dog on Chiles Road, near the busy Yolo Causeway just outside of Davis.

She was given some water and snacks, with Dave noticing how she looked like she had been on the run for a while.

After loading her up into the Good Day Rover, she was driven to the Sacramento SPCA and checked for a microchip. Her name, at least previously, was found to be Bella.

A week ago I found this beautiful dog along the side of the road. I took to the SPCA. She was Chipped (Bella). After an exhausting search for her owner, they had her spayed. Today, Bella was adopted to a new family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ab6uptG17T — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 4, 2023

Unfortunately, the microchip details were out of date. So, for the past week, the SPCA has been trying to get in contact with her family.

After not hearing from Bella's family, the SPCA got her on the schedule to be spayed.

On Thursday, Dave announced that Bella had been adopted by a new family.

While Bella has her new hopefully forever family, many more animals at the Sacramento SPCA are still hoping to be adopted. Head to the shelter's website for an ever-updated list of adoptable pets.