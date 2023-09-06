3 people arrested in connection with robberies of taco trucks in San Joaquin County

LODI - Three people are behind bars, accused of a series of robberies in San Joaquin County earlier this week.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, on Monday around 12:45 p.m., authorities received a call that a taco truck in the Thornton area of north San Joaquin County had been robbed at gunpoint.

Rita Trevino and Julian Holguin (l-r) San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

As deputies arrived at the scene in Thornton, they learned that there was a second call of an armed robbery in the Flag City area of Highway 12 and Interstate 5, the sheriff's office says. The victims were able to give descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle to dispatchers. Minutes later, CHP officers found the suspects' vehicle on Highway 12 near Ray Road in Lodi. Three suspects were detained and were positively identified by the victims.

Arrested were 20-year-old Julian Holguin of Stockton, 34-year-old Rita Trevino of Lodi, and a 17-year-old male juvenile. They were booked into jail on robbery, conspiracy, and other charges, the sheriff's office says. Additionally, the teen was wearing an ankle monitor, and his probation officer confirmed he was at both robbery locations, as well as a third location in the City of Lodi, where a taco truck had been robbed at gunpoint earlier in the day, authorities say.