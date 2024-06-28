Here's where July 4th parades and fireworks shows are happening in Northern California

The Fourth of July is here and local officials in Northern California are urging people to "keep it safe, keep it legal."

Sacramento Metro Fire shared a handful of tips, including purchasing legal fireworks with the California State Fire Marshal's seal of approval, having a hose line ready, being 30 feet of non-combustible clearance and soaking fireworks in water for 24 hours before throwing them away.

Here's a list of parades and fireworks shows for the Fourth of July in 2024:

Paid events

Rancho Cordova Fourth of July

July 3 and 4

A two-day celebration that features a morning race and a parade, you can also expect concerts in the evening and a fireworks display at Hagan Community Park. There is also a free hot air balloon ride that allows you to feel the freedom of flight. The admission fee is $5 online and $10 at the door.

Fourth on the Field at Sutter Health Park

July 4

Celebrate the night with entertainment, including contests such as a water balloon toss and a pie-eating contest, a live band to groove to, and food trucks to keep your appetite satisfied throughout the night. There's even a kids' area to make sure the young ones don't get bored, and adults can enjoy the Beer Garden. The admission fee is $14 in advance and $16 on the day of. There's also a family pack available.

West End Beach 4th of July Celebration

July 4

The Donner Lake beach opens at 9 a.m. and will have new games every 30 minutes. The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. A shuttle will be available for free from Truckee High School, where there will also be a bike valet. The event is $20, with the day to purchase them being on July 3 during office hours. Tickets are not sold online or at the gate.

Free events

Elk Grove Salute to the Red, White, and Blue

July 4

A family-friendly event featuring live music, a bike parade, food, and a fireworks show. SacRT is offering free shuttle rides to Elk Grove Park starting at 4:30 p.m. The event is free admission to all, but parking is $10 per vehicle.

Roseville 4th of July Celebration

July 4

The fun begins at 9 a.m. with a parade at the Vernon, Riverside and Douglas intersection. After the parade, there will be activities at Royer Park. Then fireworks will be at The Grounds, with gates opening at 4 p.m. This event is free but parking is $15.

Citrus Heights: Stars & Stripes Celebration

June 29

This is the first year Citrus Heights is organizing a celebration and the event is packed with fun activities for both adults and children, including a local band and a Kids Zone. Held at Van Maren Park, bringing lawn chairs is encouraged. Admission is free.

Vacaville 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Show

July 4

A band will take the stage on the Fourth at the CreekWalk Plaza in Andrews Park. The event will feature food and drinks from food trucks and food stands for purchase. Admission is free for the event from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Grass Valley 4th of July Festivities

July 4

The celebration kicks off in the morning at 8 a.m. with the annual Family Pancake Breakfast on Mill Street. Then in the evening, music, food and drinks start at 5 p.m. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. over the Dorsey Drive Interchange.

4th of July Bike Parade and Festival

July 4

This fun-filled festival hosted by Arden Park Recreation begins at 10 a.m. with a parade. The event will continue with live music from Funk Shui Band at 12:30 p.m. There will be a free kid zone, hamburgers and hot dogs available for purchase, and a raffle.

Truckee 4th of July Parade

July 4

This year's theme is Throwback Thursday with a pancake breakfast at the Truckee Fire Protection District's Station 96 at 7 a.m., followed by a parade starting at 10 a.m. at the west end of Donner Pass Road at Truckee High School.

South Lake Tahoe July 4th Celebrations

July 3-4

The fun starts on July 3 with an aerial showcase starting at 10 a.m. at the Lake Tahoe Airport. The fun picks back up on July 4 with a parade at 9 a.m. along Highway 50 from Ski Run Boulevard to Al Tahoe Boulevard. After the parade, there will be the 4th of July Airshow over the Lake.

Modesto 151st Annual Fourth of July Celebrations

July 4

The parade starts in downtown at 9:30 a.m. The theme is Red, White and "Bloom"!

Celebrate July 4 in Stockton

July 4

The family-friendly event will begin at 11 a.m. with gates to the Weber Point Events Center opening at noon. Fireworks will begin to light up the sky around 9:30 p.m., after the Stockton Ports game. The event will include activities for kids, live performances and food vendors.