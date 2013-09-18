Washington Navy Yard shooting
Complete coverage of the fatal shootings at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.
Latest
Navy Yard gunman's doctor before rampage: "No problem there"
Review of Aaron Alexis' confidential medical files by Associated Press shows he lied convincingly to Veterans Affairs doctors before shootings
Navy Yard gunman had info access pulled month before shooting
Aaron Alexis had his access to classified material pulled for two days in August when mental health problems surfaced
The Washington Navy Yard shooting, as it happened
For several minutes during the Navy Yard shooting, the gunman stood above an atrium filled with people and fired away
Washington Navy Yard gunman chose his victims randomly
Surveillance video of Monday's Washington Navy Yard shooting reveals Aaron Alexis didn't appear to target anyone in particular. But FBI analysts are still searching for a motive. Bob Orr reports.
Navy Yard gunman left behind cryptic messages on shotgun
Sources say gunman Aaron Alexis left behind two short phrases on the side of the shotgun he used in Monday's Navy Yard massacre. The FBI is still searching for a motive, and investigators have found no clear connections between Alexis and any of his victims. Bob Orr reports.
Shooting victims remembered as loving parents, avid fans
Stories of Navy Yard victims surface after deadliest attack at domestic military installation since 2009
Hagel: Government missed "red flags" about Navy Yard shooter
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel conceded the government missed "a lot of red flags" that should have raised warnings about the Navy Yard shooter.
Hagel vows "department-wide" reviews of Navy Yard shooting
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel announced two reviews to prevent another shooting like the one that happened Monday at the Navy Yard, vowing, "Where there are inadequacies, we will address them, and where there are failures, we will correct them."
Navy Yard first responders risk their own safety to help victims
Chip Reid caught up with the crew members of the helicopter flying over the scene of the Washington Navy Yard shooting, and he talks to them about the dangerous rescues they made.
Navy Yard victims' families remember loved ones
Some of the 12 victims' families of Monday's shooting are telling stories of their loved one's lives and their service. NNorah O'Donnell reports on their lives and how their loved ones want them to be remembered.
How did Navy Yard shooter gain secret clearance despite known anger issues?
The investigation of Monday's rampage at the Washington Navy Yard is now focusing on the gunman, Aaron Alexis, and his state of mind. Bob Orr reports on what we now know about the gunman, from his mental issues to how he gained access to the facility where the massacre occurred.
Navy Yard gunman was troubled man prone to angry outbursts
Investigators can't yet point to a motive, but it's becoming clear that Aaron Alexis had a troubled history. Family and friends have told investigators that Alexis suffered from mental illness for more than a decade and sought treatment through the Department of Veterans Affairs. Bob Orr reports.
Helicopter made daring rescue operation during Navy Yard shooting
Minutes after the shooting began Monday, Park Police helicopter Eagle One was over the Navy Yard in Washington to rescue shooting victims. The helicopter's pilots relive the harrowing ordeal with Chip Reid.
Remembering the Navy Yard shooting victims
The victims of the Washington Navy Yard have been identified, and their families have begun speaking out. The shooting was the deadliest attack at a domestic military installation since 2009. Scott Pelley shares some of the victims' stories.
How did Aaron Alexis carry out Navy Yard attack?
Aaron Alexis appeared to have planned his attack carefully in the days leading up to his rampage, and seemed to turn to the very training the Navy gave him once inside the Washington Navy Yard. John Miller reports.
Many red flags in the recent past of Aaron Alexis
In Rhode Island last month, the accused Navy Yard shooter told police about being disturbed by "vibrations" in his body
Ceremony honors Navy Yard victims
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and others attend wreath laying ceremony for the 12 victims of Monday's shooting in Washington, D.C.
Democratic senator on Navy Yard shooting: "I hope the lesson is learned"
One day after the mass shooting at Washington Navy Yard by a man who sought treatment for mental health problems, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., reminded Congress of a failed amendment that would have taken an "extra step" to keep guns out of the hands of felons and the mentally ill.
Senate leaders offer condolences after Navy Yard shooting
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., offer words of comfort to those affected by the tragic shooting that killed 12 a day earlier at the Washington Navy Yard in D.C.
Navy Yard shooting victims honored in wreath-laying ceremony
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, accompanied by other senior department officials, laid a wreath at the U.S. Navy Memorial plaza to honor a dozen people who lost their lives in a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard.
Navy Yard shooting: Man helps visually-impaired co-worker escape
When a gunman opened fire at the Washington Navy Yard, workers were thrown into a state of panic. Jeff Pegues reports on an act of kindness that may have saved his co-worker's life.
Washington Navy Yard massacre: Searching for a motive
Authorities say they still don't know why a former sailor in the Navy Reserve opened fire yesterday at the Washington Navy Yard, killing 12 people and injuring eight others. The suspect, Aaron Alexis, also died after a gun battle with police. Chip Reid reports.
Navy Yard shooter was a gov't worker with "mental issues," not terrorist
CBS News senior correspondent John Miller, a former FBI assistant director, discusses newly revealed details about Aaron Alexis' troubled past, as well as the ongoing search for a motive.
Navy Yard shooting
John Miller, CBS News Senior Correspondent, joins UTTM to give insight into the Washington, DC Navy Yard shooting.
Navy Yard employees say it would not be hard to sneak gun onto base
Employee Todd Brundage says he caught a glimpse of the Navy Yard gunman as he was fleeing the building and later witnessed someone being shot. Employees of the Navy Yard tell CBS News people are not checked for weapons at the base. Chip Reid reports.
