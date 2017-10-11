Unreasonable Impact Forum
The 2017 Unreasonable Impact World Forum draws from a global pool of businesses innovating, inventing and solving problems that help lift people out of poverty, out of situations of environmental and food security risk, and which look to a smarter, more sustainable future.
Latest
This company wants to regrow Earth's forests with drones
Billions of trees are lost every year due to fire and other reasons -- one former NASA engineer thinks he has a solution
From plastic to posh purse
Is a luxury item defined by how it's made or what it's made from? One fashion company offers an answer through scrap leather, firehose and other commercial castoffs.
Solar grill cooks up a solution to pollution
A third of the world's people burn wood, charcoal or dung for cooking or heating, filling their homes with smoke. Solving that global health issue creates a unique investment opportunity.
The 2017 Unreasonable Impact World Forum marks the launch of a multi-year partnership between the Unreasonable Group, an accelerator network backing social entrepreneurship initiatives around the world, and Barclays. The speakers are drawn from a global pool of businesses innovating, inventing and solving problems that help lift people out of poverty and that look to a smarter, more sustainable future. Watch all the presentations here.