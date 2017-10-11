2017 Unreasonable Impact World Forum

The 2017 Unreasonable Impact World Forum marks the launch of a multi-year partnership between the Unreasonable Group, an accelerator network backing social entrepreneurship initiatives around the world, and Barclays. The speakers are drawn from a global pool of businesses innovating, inventing and solving problems that help lift people out of poverty and that look to a smarter, more sustainable future. Watch all the presentations here.