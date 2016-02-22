Security versus privacy
Online security, real world threats, and the desire for privacy are often at odds in our increasingly connected world
Hacking conference challenge: Break into 2016 voting machines
DEF CON 25 marks a quarter century of bringing together computer hackers from around the world. This year, they've been given a challenge: break into voting machines similar to ones used in the 2016 election. John Biggs, editor at large for TechCrunch, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the difficulty of hacking the polls.
Do digital home devices put your privacy at risk?
Millions of Americans use voice-activated digital devices like Amazon Echo with the Alexa personal assistant, but the growing trend also raises privacy concerns. According to a report on the tech news website, "The Information," Amazon is considering giving transcripts of Alexa's audio recording to third-party app developers. CBS News contributor and Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the privacy risks.
Who's in control of the smart devices in your home?
Internet security professionals are concerned that smart home devices are especially vulnerable to a cyberattack. Cybersecurity journalist Kevin Collier spoke to CBSN's about the dangers of the "Internet of Things."
How scammers on Facebook "go in for the kill"
More people are falling victim to schemes by con artists who hack Facebook profiles of friends and family and try to rip you off
How scammers on Facebook are using your friends' identities
Scams cost Americans roughly $50 billion a year. While the most frequently reported scams happen by phone, more than half of victims say they were contacted online through websites, email and social media like Facebook. Anna Werner reports.
Implications of "pervasive" global cyberattack
No one has claimed responsibility for a global cyberattack that disabled at least 2,000 computers in the U.S. and Europe. Ukraine reported the most attacks. CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend, a former homeland security adviser for President George W. Bush, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether the government has an obligation to protect citizens from these types of attacks.
Cyberattack spreads across the globe
Computers froze Tuesday at hospitals, government offices and multinational corporations -- held for ransom by cyber crooks using a program called Petya. Elizabeth Palmer reports on how the attack spread so quickly.
Global cyberattack affects U.S., Europe, Russia, Ukraine
A massive global cyberattack is affecting banks, government systems and business in Ukraine, Russia and across Europe. Some U.S. companies are also reporting issues. CBS News foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joins CBSN from London with the latest.
Cybersecurity expert warns the world isn't ready
A New York Times report reveals another cyberattack using stolen NSA hacking tools, and experts warn computer systems are not prepared for even more widespread attacks likely in the future. Max Everett, the managing director at Fortalice Solutions, joins CBSN to discuss the threat.
British authorities overwhelmed with task of monitoring potential threats
British police say they are already monitoring 500 suspects and have 3,000 other people of interest on their radar. But with dozens of officers needed to monitor a suspect 24 hours a day, experts say only a small percentage of targets can be tracked. Mark Phillips reports.
CTRL: How to protect your data
New tech detects "stingrays" -- devices that can secretly collect your private cellphone data. Ian Smith, a research scientist at the University of Washington, joins CBSN for a new segment called on how to protect your privacy.
on how to protect your privacy.
How to protect yourself from cyberattacks like WannaCry
CNET's Dan Ackerman joins CBSN to explain the steps computer owners need to take to help keep their data secure from hackers and ransomware.
Microchip implants could improve lives, but cost privacy
Some workers in Sweden are volunteering to have microchips injected into their hands. The technology can make some tasks easier and reduce the amount of personal items employees need to carry, but the controversial trend could put your privacy at risk. John Blackstone reports.
Consequences of parents snooping on their teens online
A study found that 61 percent of parents check their teens' web history, 60 percent monitor their social media, and 48 percent have looked through their child's phone calls and messages. CBS News contributor and psychologist Lisa Damour writes about this in her latest New York Times article, "Is Snooping on Teenagers Ever O.K.?" Damour joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact of snooping.
The campaign to buy members of Congress' browser histories
"Cards Against Humanity" creator Max Temkin has announced plans to buy the internet browsing histories of members of Congress after lawmakers passed a measure allowing internet service providers to sell consumers' personal data.
Congress passes law allowing ISPs to sell customer browsing history
What you do and where you go on the internet is about to become even less private. Errol Barnett reports on legislation passed by the House and Senate and expected to be signed into law.
Congress to undo online privacy protections
The U.S. Senate has voted to kill a set of Obama-era rules requiring intenet service providers to protect customers' data, and the measure is expected to pass the House Tuesday. CBS News contributor and editor-in-chief of Wired magazine Nick Thompson joins CBSN to explain what the rollback will mean for consumers.
Should companies be allowed to demand your genetic test results?
Critics say a new bill to support workplace wellness programs would actually penalize employees who seek to protect their genetic privacy
Bark execs on protecting your kids in the digital age
Parents are finding new ways to protect teens online and still maintain their children's trust and privacy. A service called Bark analyzes online activity and text messages for signs of cyber bullying, sexting and depression, and it alerts parents if anything suspicious is found. Bark CEO Brian Bason and Chief Parent Officer Titania Jordan join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their service.
Facebook bans use of its data for surveillance
Nudged by lawyers at the ACLU, Facebook is distancing itself from developers that build surveillance tools
U.S. seeing staggering number of impostor scams
More impostor scams are being reported than identity theft these days. CBS News' Anna Werner explains how scammers are trying to dupe Americans.
FCC delays regulations intended to protect personal data online
New regulations to protect personal information online, approved under the Obama administration, have now been delayed by the Federal Communications Commission. CBS News contributor Nick Thompson explains.
How retailers are tracking you and undermining your privacy
Department stores, supermarkets and other brick-and-mortar merchants are using technology to track our buying behaviors. But are they basically spying on us and using the information to their advantage? Joseph Turow, professor at University of Pennsylvania and author of "The Aisles Have Eyes: How Retailers Track Your Shopping, Strip Your Privacy, and Define Your Power," joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the practice.
Resetting our password habits
A CBS News poll found that roughly one in four people has to reset a computer password at least once a month. And so the password process often goes - reset it, and then forget it again. With security breaches more common than ever before, Susan Spencer goes in search of what makes passwords unhackable, and learns about new technologies that may make passwords (even those spelled p@$$wØrd) obsolete.
A world beyond passwords
One in four people has to reset a computer password at least once a month; fortunately new technologies may make passwords (even those spelled p@$$wØrd) obsolete
