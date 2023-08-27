New Maui brush fire forces evacuation of Lahaina neighborhood

Maui officials release first official list of missing people after deadly wildfires

A brush fire on Saturday prompted Maui authorities to evacuate residents from a neighborhood of Lahaina, just a few miles from the site recently ravaged by blazes.

An evacuation order was issued for a residential area of Lahaina in the hills above Kaanapali resort hotels, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said. The fire was burning in the Kaanapali Hillside from Anapuni Loop to West Mahipulu, the agency said.

The order was for an area around Anapuni Loop, the agency said in a post on social media.

At around 2:30 p.m. local time, Maui County officials said the fire had "stabilized" and was "not posing an active threat at this time." Evacuation orders remained in place, however.

"Those not in the impacted area, please monitor your cell phone, radio, and TV for further information," the agency said.

At least 115 people were killed and more than 2,200 structures destroyed when a wildfire tore through downtown Lahaina on Aug. 8. Minimal rains have pushed the area into drought.