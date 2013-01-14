Health Center: Cold & Flu
The latest medical news to stay ahead of this year's cold and flu season
Latest
Don't like needles? Try the flu patch
Many people avoid getting a flu shot because they fear needles. So researchers in Atlanta have created a flu vaccine patch. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
Most children who die from flu weren't vaccinated, study finds
A new study from the CDC shows getting a flu shot significantly reduces a child's risk of dying from the flu. CBS News' Wendy Gillette has the story of one New Jersey family that learned just how serious the illness can be.
Flu outbreak in the U.S. sickens thousands
The CDC reports around 14,000 people are catching the flu every week as the virus spreads nationwide. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula joins CBSN with the latest on this year's flu season.
CDC reports 14,000 new cases of flu per week
The number of flu cases is surging across the country. The latest figures from the CDC show the virus is "widespread" in 43 states. There are 14,000 new cases a week, and at least 20 children have reportedly died from the virus since late 2016. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the threat.
Flu season hitting its peak in 43 states
This season has seen a lot of the H3 virus, and145 million doses of the vaccine have shipped out
Flu season is hitting home
Health officials say flu activity is picking up around the country, and the number of cases is expected to keep increasing over the coming weeks. CBS News' Kenneth Craig reports.
Debate over when to get the flu shot
Some medical experts are suggesting people should wait until late October to get their flu shot. They argue this would allow for optimal protection. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins CBSN to weigh in on the debate.
Flu season in March? Doctors warn it's not over yet
An unusually late flu season has health officials warning that we still need to take precautions
Elderly hard-hit by tough flu season
The flu is now widespread in all but six states. The CDC reported that flu activity is still widespread and as usual it's hitting the elderly particularly hard. Dr. Jon LaPook reports on the record set by this year's flu season.
Flu infection comes with the risk of sepsis
Influenza sufferers may be more likely to develop sepsis, a potentially deadly condition that can emerge when the body fights off a virus. Bigad Shaban reports.
Flu season
Dr. Robert Glatter, Emergency Physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, discusses the year's flu vaccine being only 23 percent effective.
Doc Talk: Flu vs. cold
CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula discuss the latest flu outbreak and how likely you are to get the virus.
Why you should still get a flu shot
Dr. Jon LaPook explains why you should still get a flu shot this winter, even though the vaccine is less effective.
CDC warns flu season off to earliest start in decade
The good news, CDC says, is this year's vaccine matches well to the strains of flu seen so far this year
Deadly flu epidemic continues to hit seniors hardest
Epidemic appears to be leveling off nationally, but increases in flu activity reported in Southwest, Northwest
Flu hits epidemic levels
The flu has hit epidemic levels. The CDC says 7.3 percent of all U.S. deaths last week were cause by flu and pneumonia. And, as Dr. Jon LaPook reports, the number of cases is still rising.
Flu causing trouble in Texas
The CDC reports the number of flu cases is starting to ease in most parts of the country, but remains widespread. Dr. Jon LaPook reports on the trouble in Texas.
CDC: Fewer states showing flu activity
Adults over 65 continue to be hit hardest, accounting for more than 50 percent of flu-related hospitalizations
CDC: Worst of flu season may be over
Number of states reporting flu activity continue to decrease, but pediatric deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise
Genes may explain why some Chinese hit hard by flu
People with genetic variant were more likely to experience organ damage, complications from swine flu
Do you have a plan for flu season?
How smart managers can minimize the impact of the flu epidemic on their organizations
Natural cold and flu remedies: What works?
From Vitamin C to Neti-Pots, experts weigh in on what nature-made cures can help cure your illness
Flu season fuels debate over paid sick time laws
Flu season is drawing attention to a cause: Mandatory paid sick leave for a third of civilian workers who don't have it
Flu deaths increase "sharply" as epidemic continues
CDC: 8.2 percent of all deaths were tied to influenza and pneumonia in past week, up from 7.3 percent in last report
Pregnant? Fear not the flu shot
New, large-scale medical study offers reassurance that flu vaccine is safe for pregnant women
