Why is this year's flu season so bad? Flu season is here and its impact is being felt across the country. According to the most recent numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every single state, except Hawaii, is reporting widespread influenza activity, up significantly from the same time last year. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss why this season is particularly bad, some of the challenges hospitals face in dealing with the influx of patients and a recent open letter from some Apple stakeholders calling on the tech giant to address the negative outcomes of its products on children.