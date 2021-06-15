LGBTQ love: Couples share their stories for Pride Month

LGBTQ love: Couples share their stories for Pride Monthget the free app
June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate and honor the LGBTQ community. LGBTQ couples oftentimes overcome boundaries set by family, the law and society for the ones they love. CBS News asked LGBTQ couples and allies to share their stories of love and acceptance.
Utah couple finds greatest love after welcoming triplets
Growing up gay and Mormon, Sean and Jake Taylor-Baumann didn't know what the future held for them. But after meeting each other, the two realized they could have it all – and even more.
Married couple shares story of acceptance
Before they got married, Marianne Oakes came out as transgender to her high school sweetheart, Vicki. After nearly 40 years, the couple is still in love – and they want others to know that love is possible for them, too.
Dvash-Banks family's fight for justice
After meeting in college, Andrew and Elad Dvash-Banks had dreams of getting married and starting a family, but many obstacles were in their way. After a lengthy legal battle, the couple has the unified family they always dreamed of – and they made history while fighting for it.