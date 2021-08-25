8 top-rated face masks for exercising that actually let you breathe

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Borgasets breathable sports face mask, available on Amazon, is made for active adventures. Amazon

The best face masks for exercising are breathable and won't fall off your face while you're working out or playing sports. But not all sports face masks are made equal.

If you're looking for an exercise mask to wear to the gym, you'll want one that meets all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidances. The right mask should completely cover your nose and mouth, fit snugly against the sides of your face without gaps, and feature a nose wire for a perfect fit around the bridge of the nose. Look for masks that have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric. When it comes to gaiters, the CDC recommends wearing one with two layers, or folding a single-layer gaiter to make a second layer.

Some vented face masks, sometimes called elevation training masks, are advertised for working out. But these masks are designed to train you for optimized breathing, and not for protection against COVID-19 -- they allow virus particles to escape.

Below, you'll find seven top-rated face masks for exercising -- masks that you can actually breathe in -- from Asics, Athleta, Under Armour and more. These masks come in a range of prices and colors.

Asics Runners mask

Asics

This well-reviewed athletic face mask by Asics wraps around the back of your head so it won't budge while you run. It's made of a quick-dry fabric and doesn't get too close to your face, making it easier to breathe. It has an adjustable fit and water-repellent exterior.

Asics Runners mask, $40

Athleta Activate face mask (2 pack)

Athleta

The reviewer-loved Athleta Activate reusable face mask two-packs come in a variety of colors. They mold around the nose and cheeks and have adjustable ear loops. They're made of a breathable fabric that's quick-drying.

Athleta Activate face mask (2 pack), $15

Outdoor Research Adrenaline sports face mask kit

Moosejaw

This 4-star wraparound face mask from Outdoor Research has adjustable ear loops and a nose wire. It comes in black or gray and has a moisture-wicking lining that has a cooling effect. Its mesh material lifts the mask off the face and nose for better breathing. It also has replaceable filters. Its material is microbe- and germ-resistant.

You can find the mask on Amazon for $29, but it's available through outdoor sports retailer Moosejaw for just $16.

Outdoor Research Adrenaline sports face mask kit, $16 (reduced from $25)

Under Armour Sportsmask

Under Armour via Amazon

This Under Armour face mask has a bendable nose piece and stretch ear loops. Its material prevents moisture build-up and has an anti-microbial treatment. This water-resistant mask, available in three sizes, offers room between it and your face for easier breathing during workouts.

"It stays cool, has comfortable ear loops, fits well, looks good...what else could you ask for?" a reviewer says.

Under Armour Sportsmask, $15 (reduced from $30)

Under Armour Sportsmask fleece gaiter

Under Armour via Amazon

An excellent choice for colder winter months, the anti-microbial Under Armour Sportsmask fleece gaiter offers a more-protective take on traditional gaiters. Like the mask version, it's designed to stay off your mouth and nose. The fabric is designed to keep the inside of the mask feeling cool, while keeping the rest of you feeling warm in chilly temperatures.

Under Armour Sportsmask fleece gaiter, $40

The North Face Nano mask

The North Face

These top-rated The North Face masks have adjustable ear loops and a nose strip. They're super breathable.

The North Face Nano mask, $23 (reduced from $30)

Borgasets breathable sport face masks

Amazon

These affordable, 4.3-star sports face masks available on Amazon come in a variety of colors. Pick from a two-pack, three-pack or five-pack. They're made of a quick-drying fabric and have adjustable ear loops. They also come in kids' sizes.

Borgasets breathable sport face mask (2 pack), $13

Borgasets breathable sport face mask (5 pack), $20

Yeti neck gaiter by Buff

Yeti

This seamless, 4.5-star gaiter by Buff with Yeti branding has a cooling technology and can be worn in more than 12 ways. In addition to serving as a face mask for exercise, this buff can be used as a headband, hat and more. Buy it in six colors and prints.

Yeti neck gaiter by Buff, $24

