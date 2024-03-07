Where to watch Biden's State of the Union address for 2024 tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

President Joe Biden gives his third State of the Union address tonight. The constitutionally mandated annual check-in with the American people allows President Biden to directly address voters on current policy while offering his plans for the future.

President Biden will deliver his address to a joint session of Congress and is likely to discuss immigration, aid to Ukraine and the war in Gaza. Keep reading for when and how to watch President Biden's State of the Union address.

What time will the State of the Union address start?

President Biden's State of the Union Address is scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT).

How to watch the 2024 State of the Union address with cable

Tonight's State of the Union address will be broadcast live on network television, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS. You can also live stream the State of the Union address, including the ASL interpretation, at WhiteHouse.Gov.

How to watch the 2024 State of the Union address without cable

While cable subscriptions include most networks covering President Biden's speech, you can also stream the President's speech with a live TV streaming subscription. President Biden's State of the Union address will stream on the platforms featured below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Watch the State of the Union address live with a digital HDTV antenna

You can also watch the State of the Union address with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch the State of the Union address without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

How long has the State of the Union address lasted in past years?

President Biden's first two State of the Union addresses clocked in at a little longer than an hour each, while former President Trump took closer to an hour and twenty minutes to deliver his State of the Union addresses. President Obama's State of the Union addresses averaged 1:02:45. George W. Bush, on the other hand, was a man of few words. Each of his State of the Union addresses averaged 52 minutes and 35 seconds.

What time will the Republican response to Biden's address start?

Alabama Senator Katie Britt will deliver the Republican response to Biden's address. The short rebuttal to the president's speech is delivered in a live broadcast just after the President's speech.

How long does the State of the Union response usually last?

The opposition's response to the State of the Union address is generally brief. Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee delivered the Republican party's rebuttal to President Biden's 2023 State of the Union address in just ten minutes.