Where to get official Kansas City Chiefs LVII championship merch

Football fans, it doesn't get much better than this: The Kansas City Chiefs are the big winners of LVII. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to a stunning 38-35 victory over Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the final seconds of the game.
Now that the Kansas City Chiefs are the world football champions, there's a ton of great new Kansas City merch for fans to pick up at Fanatics now. Here are some of our favorite finds, from championship snapbacks to a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey sure to be a family heirloom for years to come.
Autographed Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Fanatics Authentic Nike Limited Jersey, $1,300
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt, $42
U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)
The best Kansas City Chiefs LVII champion merch
There are plenty of hats, jersey and more to commemorate the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in LVII. Here's the top selling items on Fanatics right now -- buy them now to show off your Kansas City pride. Use code 29SHIP and everything below ships free.
Kansas City Chiefs New Era LVII Champions Locker Room 9FIFTY Low Profile Snapback Hat
This officially licensed, one-size-fits-most snapback celebrates the Kansas City Chiefs win in LVII. Ships no later than Feb. 17.
Kansas City Chiefs LVII champions snapback, $35
Kansas City Chiefs New Era LVII champions snapback
Prefer a flat-brim snapback fit? Then this Kansas City Chiefs LVII championship hat is just what you need.
Kansas City Chiefs New Era LVII champions snapback, $38
Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt
Commemorate the Kansas City Chiefs epic victory with this screen printed LVII championship T-shirt. Made of 100% cotton.
Kansas City Chiefs LVII championship T-shirt, $40
Travis Kelce autographed LVII football
Show your support for the victorious Kelce brother with a hand-signed football. Includes the LVII logo.
Travis Kelce autographed LVII football, $699
You can also get am LVII helmet autographed by Travis Kelce at Fanatics.
Travis Kelce autographed LVII Riddell Kansas City Chiefs helmet, $900
Funko Kansas City Chiefs LVII champions 4-pack vinyl 12" figures
Here's the ultimate Funko collectible for Kansas City Chiefs fans: This pack includes four 12-inch figures of Chris Jones, Creed Humphrey, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. This is a limited edition set: Only 2,023 will be made.
Funko Kansas City Chiefs LVII champions 4-pack vinyl 12" figures, $199
Ultimate Kansas City Chiefs LVII champions gift pack
Get the full complement of Kansas City Chiefs merch with this all-inclusive gift pack from Fanatics. It includes a two-sided on-field locker room towel (100% cotton), a 1-inch lanyard, a three-pack of multi-use decals, a 12'' x 30'' premium pennant, a 12-ounce can cooler (100% polyester); 12-ounce slim can cooler, Fanatics branded locker room hat and a Nike locker room T-shirt (100% cotton).
Ultimate Kansas City Chiefs LVII champions gift pack, $115
Autographed Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Fanatics Authentic Nike Limited Jersey
Score a collectable jersey signed by the youngest league MVP ever, Patrick Mahomes. This autographed jersey includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram. But act fast, because this rare Mahomes jersey is almost gone.
Autographed Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Fanatics Authentic Nike Limited Jersey, $1,300
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII Patch Game Jersey
Close out the 2022 football season with this gray Patrick Mahomes Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey from Nike. This jersey features commemorative graphics to show off your Chiefs spirit during the big game -- and beyond. And, as a bonus, this jersey ships free with the code "24SHIP."
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII Patch Game Jersey, $150
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt
Prefer the traditional fit of a shirt over that of a jersey? You can still show off your Kansas City spirit with this Nike shirt featuring Patrick Mahomes' name and player number. Available in red or white.
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt, $42
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Majestic Threads Women's LVII Name and Number Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt
If you want to root for Kansas City in style come game day, this raglan-sleeve shirt featuring a KC graphic and Mahomes' name and number should be a total touchdown.
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Majestic Threads Women's LVII Name & Number Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt, $50
Where to buy a Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Jersey
Looking to show some team spirit for the Philadelphia Eagles? We've got you covered there too. Check out our pick for the best Jalen Hurts jersey below, or shop the best Philadelphia Eagles merch.
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey
Rooting for Philly in the big game? Show your team spirit with this Jalen Hurts Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey from Nike. This jersey also ships free with the code "24SHIP."
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150
