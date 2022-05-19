What you need to know about the new Amazon Fire 7 tablet, announced today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The new Amazon Fire 7 tablet is available for pre-order now (to be released on June 29). The new, $60 tablet has some nice upgrades over the previous version, first released in 2019. Here's what's new.

The 2022 Amazon Fire 7 tablet has a 30% faster quad-core processor for more responsive video playback and game play, and 2GB of RAM, double what the 2019 model has. It now has up to 10 hours of battery life -- 40% more than the 2019. The 2022 model has a USB-C port, rather than a micro-USB connection.

Like the 2019 tablet, the new-for-2022 Fire 7 comes in 16 GB and 32GB storage capacities, and in ad-supported and ad-free versions. The new Amazon Fire 7 tablet comes in three colors, while the older version comes in four.

The Amazon Fire 7 is still Amazon's most affordable tablet, though the 2022 model is priced slightly higher than its 2019 counterpart, starting at $60. The 2022 Amazon Fire 7 comes in two versions: one that's supported by ads on the lock screen, and one that's ad-free. The ad-free version will cost you $15 extra.

Use this 7-inch touchscreen tablet to read, browse the web, watch videos, listen to music and more. Ask Alexa to make video calls, update your shopping list and turn on a podcast. Subscribe to Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of kid-friendly books, audiobooks, games, videos, songs and more.

