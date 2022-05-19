What you need to know about the new Amazon Fire 7 tablet, announced today
The new Amazon Fire 7 tablet is available for pre-order now (to be released on June 29). The new, $60 tablet has some nice upgrades over the previous version, first released in 2019. Here's what's new.
Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16 GB), ad-supported (2022 release), $60
Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB), ad-free (2022 release), $75
The 2022 Amazon Fire 7 tablet has a 30% faster quad-core processor for more responsive video playback and game play, and 2GB of RAM, double what the 2019 model has. It now has up to 10 hours of battery life -- 40% more than the 2019. The 2022 model has a USB-C port, rather than a micro-USB connection.
Like the 2019 tablet, the new-for-2022 Fire 7 comes in 16 GB and 32GB storage capacities, and in ad-supported and ad-free versions. The new Amazon Fire 7 tablet comes in three colors, while the older version comes in four.
The Amazon Fire 7 is still Amazon's most affordable tablet, though the 2022 model is priced slightly higher than its 2019 counterpart, starting at $60. The 2022 Amazon Fire 7 comes in two versions: one that's supported by ads on the lock screen, and one that's ad-free. The ad-free version will cost you $15 extra.
Pre-order your 2022 Amazon Fire 7 tablet below.
Fire 7 tablet (2022 release)
Use this 7-inch touchscreen tablet to read, browse the web, watch videos, listen to music and more. Ask Alexa to make video calls, update your shopping list and turn on a podcast. Subscribe to Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of kid-friendly books, audiobooks, games, videos, songs and more.
Amazon Fire 7 tablet 16GB, ad-free (2022 release), $75
Amazon Fire 7 tablet 32GB, ad-free (2022 release), $95
