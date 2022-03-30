CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's festival season. Whether this year is going to be your first time at Coachella -- or whether you've been attending Stagecoach, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and other festivals for years -- your music-festival checklist should include these outdoor essentials.

Festival-goers, you're going to want your tech, a way to charge it and a way to find it if it gets lost. Outdoor music festivals mean a lot of standing around in the blazing sun, so you're going to need ways to protect your skin and keep cool. You'll also need somewhere to store your phone, keys, wallet and any other goods you bring with you.

The catch: Every music festival has a list of things you can and can't bring, so our list of essentials meets most major music festival guidelines. Keep reading to see what's on it and what you need to pack for your music festival.

Where to find 2022 music festival tickets

Still looking for 2022 music festival tickets? You can buy tickets to Coachella, Stagecoach, EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball Music Festival and more festivals online now. (For more information about buying festival tickets online, read our guide, How to get Coachella tickets.)

What to pack for a music festival

From tech that helps you stay connected to your family, friends and fellow festival goers to protective sunscreen that actually feels good on your skin, you'll be glad you packed these music festival essentials.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm)

The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

Whipping out your phone in a big crowd can be a hassle. You can text, call and even stream between sets with the Apple Watch Series 7 on your wrist.

The Apple watch comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever you one you go with, you'll likely find a nice match with new Apple Watch bands and watch faces available.

(Note: Some colors are available at different prices.)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $348 (reduced from $399)

You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for as low as $449. Additional monthly fees from your wireless provider may apply.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $449 (reduced from $499)

Apple AirTag locators

Apple via Amazon

Never worry about losing your stuff while you're running to and from festival stages. Apple AirTags will help you keep track of your important items. Stash one in a wallet or purse to track its location from your phone, or stick one to the back of your phone to track its location from a separate device.

Apple AirTag locators, $99

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack



Fjallraven via Amazon

This sturdy little backpack is small enough that it won't get unwieldy in a crowd, but it's roomy enough that it will fit all your essentials. You'll easily be able to stash your portable power bank, sunscreen, water bottle and wallet inside.

Fjallraven backpacks are sturdy and well suited for adventure. The zippers are covered by thick, water-resistant flaps, making it that much harder for water -- and pickpockets -- to get in.

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack, $66 (reduced from $80)

Quay "High Key" polarized aviator sunglasses

Quay

Festivals are usually during the spring and summer months, because that's when we get the warmest and sunniest weather. Enjoy the heat and protect your eyes from the sun with these cool polarized frames.

Quay "High Key" polarized aviator sunglasses, $85

Florabella "Tracey" hat



Revolve

One of the most fashionable ways to protect the skin on your scalp, face and neck is with a sun hat. This large raffia option from Revolve will turn heads, no matter if you're having fun at Stagecoach or Coachella.

Florabella "Tracey" hat, $119

Adidas Originals washed bucket hat

Adidas via Amazon

Shade your eyes and protect your scalp from getting burned with this trendy hat option. This 100% cotton hat comes in more than 30 colors and patterns.

Adidas Originals washed bucket hat, $16

Portable power bank

Lanluk via Amazon

There are no wall outlets in the middle of a music festival. Carry this portable power bank instead, so your phone will have enough charge to capture that Instagram opportunity of a lifetime, whenever (or wherever) it happens.

Portable power bank, $23 (reduced from $26)

Vibe Festival Gear fanny pack



Vibe Festival Gear Store via Amazon

If you're not into carrying a backpack, you can always strap a fanny pack around your waist. This fanny pack features four pockets, including a main pocket with a hidden zippered compartment inside, perfect for protecting important items like your wallet or car keys. The pack is water resistant and comes in 14 colors and prints.

This fanny pack has an adjustable waistband that fits a 31" to 44" waist.

Vibe Festival Gear fanny pack, $18

Purell Advanced hand sanitizer gel variety pack

Purrell via Amazon

Keep your squad's hands clean even when you're jamming out together in the desert. These one-fluid-ounce bottles of germ-killing Purell can be attached to backpacks, purses, fanny packs and more. This variety pack is infused with various essential oils.

Purell Advanced hand sanitizer gel variety pack, $16

High Fidelity earplugs

Eargasm via Amazon

If you love live music but have any sort of noise sensitivity issue, invest in a good pair of ear plugs. Eargasm's ear plugs claim to provide up to 21 dB of noise reduction. According to the brand, when you wear these ear plugs, you'll protect your ears from harmful noise levels but still be able to clearly hear your surroundings.

These ear plugs come with a waterproof aluminum carrying case.

High Fidelity earplugs, $38

Supergoop! Every. Single. Face. watery lotion SPF 50

Aerosol sunscreens are frequently not allowed inside festivals, but you still need to protect your skin. This Supergoop! sunscreen is universal and undetectable with a refreshing, cooling feel.

Supergoop! Every. Single. Face. watery lotion SPF 50, $34

Supergoop! also makes sunscreens for your whole body.

Supergoop! Sunnyscreen 100% mineral lotion SPF 50, $28

Welly Quick Fix Kit

Amazon

Music festivals usually have a first aid tent for any sort of injury. But if it's something like a blister or a small cut, it's always nice to have a first aid kit with bandages and antibiotic ointment on hand.

Welly Quick Fix Kit, $14

