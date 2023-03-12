Walmart spring deal: Get a four-piece outdoor patio set for $190 (it's surprisingly nice)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space this spring? Head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $200. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our best selling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Originally priced at $448, you can get this four-piece patio furniture set at Walmart for $190.

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Looking for more deals? Walmart has plenty of discounted outdoor furniture pieces and patio sets to shop right now for spring. Take a look at this three-piece patio set, also on sale at Walmart.

Three-piece sectional patio furniture set: $360

Walmart

This modular, rattan patio set looks like it costs more than just $330. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking. Rated 4.5 stars.

"This set is a steal for the price!" says one Walmart reviewer. "Good quality, expensive look, perfect size set. Solid plastic wicker and nice cushions."

Orange-Casual patio furniture set, $360 (reduced from $390)

Best Walmart home deals in March 2023

Your spring home makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on bedding, vacuums, organizational shelves and more. Here are all the best Walmart deals, rollbacks, and clearance offers available to shop this week.

Ktaxon 12-cube closet storage organizer: $49



Walmart

It's time to reorganize your closet and change out your wardrobe for spring. This 12-cube closet organizer is a great tool for organizing all of your clothes, linens and more. The organizer is customizable to fit your storage needs.

Ktaxon 12-cube closet storage organizer, $49 (reduced from $55)

Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum: $199

Walmart

Right now, you can save $150 on this Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum. It features Shark's DuoClean PowerFins, a deep-cleaning nozzle technology that gives you continuous contact with all surfaces to dig deeper into carpets and pick up more dirt on all floor types. It also offers a flexible wand so that you can bend the vacuum to better reach under furniture.

"I absolutely love this vacuum. It is small and compact but it works so well. It folds and maneuvers into almost any space to clean. It can suck up wet and dry [and] works great on dog hair." wrote one Walmart reviewer.

Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum, $199 (reduced from $349)

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $230

Walmart

You can really clean up with this Walmart deal: The Dyson V7 handheld vacuum is $170 off right now. It features 40 minutes of run time, a detangling head and whole-machine filtration.

Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner, $230 (reduced from $393)

Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping: $149



Walmart

The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.

The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.

Wyze robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $329)

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop: $60



Walmart

This Shark cordless Vacmop combines powerful suction and spray mopping for an all-in-one hardwood floor cleaner.

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop, $60 (reduced from $79)

Rattan bar cabinet with wine holder: $224

Walmart

Good looking furniture at Walmart? Believe it: This 5-star rated rattan bar cabinet has a midcentury modern inspired style that classes up any living space. It holds 12 glasses of wine with plenty of interior storage for bar accessories and drinkware.

Rattan bar cabinet with wine holder, $224 (reduced from $284)

Workpro freestanding storage shelves: $80



Walmart

Get a start on spring cleaning with these clearance-priced storage shelves. They're perfect for organizing a garage or basement, especially if you buy a couple. Rated 4.5 stars.

Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $80 (reduced from $150)

Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet portable carpet cleaner: $98

Walmart

This Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet portable carpet cleaner is great for spot-cleaning pet messes, pet hair, and muddy paw prints on your carpet or furniture.

The Bissell Spot Clean Pro features a Tough Stain Tool for quick clean-ups of spills and messes. It also comes with a Hydro Rinse Self Cleaning Hose Tool that allows you to rinse the hose after you're done cleaning. The cleaner is designed for use on carpets, upholstery, stairs, area rugs, auto interiors and more.

Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet portable carpet cleaner, $98 (reduced from $118)

4moms RockaRoo baby rocker: $100



Walmart

This top-rated baby rocker is on sale now for $70 off. It provides a soothing front-to-back gliding motion that babies love with 5 range of motion options to choose from. It also features a toy mobile with removable toys to keep your baby entertained and a safety strap fastener for secure rocking.

4moms Rockaroo baby rocker, $100 (reduced from $170)

Febfoxes baby monitor: $22



Walmart

These 4.6-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room. Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $25 at Walmart.

Febfoxs baby monitor, $22 (reduced from $70)

Best Walmart tech deals in March 2023



If you're looking for a great deal on tech at Walmart, start here. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of popular items, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on currently sale at Walmart for $99. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $199



Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $169

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You'll save up to $166 at Walmart now with this deal.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $169 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $295 (reduced from $460)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: $129



Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $129 (reduced from $375)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' TV: $1,949



Samsung

Walmart has the 75-inch model of Samsung's popular 'The Frame' TV on sale now for $1,000 off. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,949 (reduced from $2,999)

Vizio 50" V-Series 4K Smart TV: $268

Walmart

Perfect for smaller spaces, this 4.4-star-rated Vizio TV features intelligent 4K upscaling, a gaming mode and Dolby Vision Bright. This television also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can watch a show late at night without waking anyone up.

Vizio 50" V-Series 4L Smart TV, $268 (reduced from $358)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $89

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 are on sale. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for people with active lifestyles.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $89 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Chromebook 4: $143



Walmart

Looking for a new Chromebook for school, streaming or work? Then you won't want to miss this unbeatable deal on the Samsung Chromebook 4 at Walmart. For a limited time, this compact and ultra-durable laptop is 55% off.

This slim, 11.6-inch Samsung device features 4 GB of memory, 32 GB of storage, a full-size keyboard and trackpad, and voice control with Google Assistant.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $143 (reduced from $300)

Bose Sport Earbuds true wireless Bluetooth headphones: $129



Walmart

These 4.3-star-rated Bose earbuds are designed to stay in your ear, even while working out. These earbuds feature sweat- and water-resistance, gesture-based controls and up to 15 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Save $50 at Walmart now.

Bose Sport Earbuds true wireless Bluetooth headphones, $129 (reduced from $179)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $329

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)

Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones: $160



Walmart

These Skullcandy wireless on-ear headphones have an impressive 4.6-star rating -- and they're currently on sale. They offer a frequency range of 20 Hz-20 kHz for deep lows and euphoric highs.

One reviewer wrote, "The sound quality is amazing, these literally blew me away! What has me even more amped is how quickly they charge. These come at an unbelievable value in comparison to other higher-end brands".

Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones, $160 (reduced $190)

Lenovo Tab M8: $69



Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $69 (reduced from $119)

Samsung 85" Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,269

Walmart

Right now, Walmart has a great deal on a top-rated big-screen Samsung TV: This 4.9-star-rated model is $1,202 off right now. It features AI-based 4K upscaling, 120 Hz refresh rate (perfect for gaming), Quantum HDR 24x, Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound.

Samsung 85" Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $2,269 (reduced from $4,000)

Best budget Roku TV deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $559

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $609

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $609

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console: $240



Microsoft via Walmart

You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $240 at Walmart now. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)

Best Walmart kitchen deals in March 2023

Give your kitchen an inexpensive makeover this spring with these clearance-priced essentials and appliances. (Want even more sale-priced kitchen finds? Check out our article on the best Walmart kitchen deals.)

The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set: $24



Walmart

Walmart is offering an unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set. At $24, this would be a great deal for one slow cooker, but this deal actually includes a set of two The Pioneer Woman slow cookers. The 1.5-quart slow cookers feature a vintage floral design and three temperature settings.

The removable stoneware crocks and glass lids are dishwasher safe.

"I love these little crockpots," a reviewer says. "It is perfect to make small portioned meals and the two pack makes it easy to prepare several meals in advance."

The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)

20-piece The Pioneer Woman food storage set: $16

Walmart

Says one Walmart reviewer about this plastic food storage set by The Pioneer Woman: "I love these storage containers not only are they beautiful they are durable. I have so many containers that are flimsy and break easily, but not these. They even kept my leftovers fresh and the materials seems much stronger than other regular brands."

The Pioneer Woman 20-piece food storage set, $16 (reduced from $22)

12-piece Rachael Ray cookware set: $109

Walmart

The 12-piece set includes a 6-quart stock pot with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 10-inch frying pan, 8.5-inch frying pan, a 11.75-inch deep frying pan, a 9-inch x 13-inch baking sheet, a large nylon turner, a large nylon slotted spoon and a garbage bowl.

One Walmart reviewer shared their family's experience with the set: "I bought this set for my daughter because she moved out into her own place.She loves the quality of the pots and pans. The non stick is awesome and its a very good looking set!"

Rachael Ray 12-piece nonstick pots and pans set, $109 (reduced from $198)

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set: $60

Walmart

Right now, you can give your whole pantry a new-for-2023 makeover with this 25-piece kitchen essentials set from The Pioneer Woman.

This adorable pantry set includes a utensil crock, napkin box, silicone tool set, butter dish, measuring cups and spoons, a sugar bowl, ramekins and more.

Says one Walmart reviewer about this 4.7-star-rated set: "I bought this set for a housewarming gift. You can't go wrong with anything The Pioneer Woman. They absolutely loved it."

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)

The Home Edit pantry storage system: $20

Walmart

Spring is a great time to clean out your pantry and reorganize it. This clear modular storage system from The Home Edit includes two large bins with inserts and a three-tier riser to help you straighten up your pantry.

The Home Edit pantry storage system, $20 (reduced from $25)

Vitamix One blender: $130



Walmart

The Vitamix One blender offers a simple, streamlined design. It's the perfect starter blender for anyone who isn't quite ready to splurge on a premium Vitamix quite yet. Right now, this affordable Vitamix model is even more budget-friendly, as Walmart has it on sale for $120 off.

Vitamix One blender, $130 (reduced from $250)

Orfeld cold-press juicer: $65

Walmart

Up your nutrition game in 2023 with this 4.9-star-rated cold-press juicer, well under half price at Walmart now. It boasts two speeds, easy 5-second cleanup, quiet operation (65 dB) and 90% juice output.

"Amazing product. Just amazing," says one Walmart reviewer. "I have the other type of juice maker but this one is easy to clean and very easy to use. So easy than even a 10 year old can make juice by themselves."

Orfeld cold-press juicer, $63 (reduced from $200)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore stand mixer: $99

Walmart

Drew Barrymore has an absolutely gorgeous line of kitchen appliances at Walmart, aptly named Beautiful. This 5.3-quart tilt-head stand mixer from the line is rated 4.6 stars, with reviewers praising its matte finish and how light it is compared to KitchenAid stand mixers. (It's much cheaper than KitchenAid stand mixers, too.)

The already-affordable mixer is on sale now for $99 at Walmart. Several color options have already sold out, so if you're interested in the mixer, you'll want to act fast.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore tiit-head stand mixer, $99 (reduced from $120)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer: $69



Walmart

If you're in need of a new air fryer for the new year, Walmart has a deal for you. This touchscreen air fryer from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful home line is on sale now. This 6-quart air fryer lets you air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate food with little-to-no oil needed. The removable crisping tray and pan are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

You'll want to hop on this deal quickly, as some of the color options have already sold out.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set: $89



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items this holiday season. Now, Walmart has discounted this ceramic cookware set from the best-selling brand in time for the holidays. The set includes twelve items; a one-quart saucepan, a three-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a five-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8" and 10" skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker: $159

Walmart

Looking to save money and make your coffee at home this year? Consider this versatile coffee brewer from Keurig. It allows you to brew single-serve K-cups or a traditional pot of coffee. It also includes a multi-position water reservoir that can be positioned to the left, right or back of the brewer to best fit your counter space. It's no longer on sale currently.

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker, $170

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $49



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set: $69

Walmart

If you want an upgraded knife set from The Pioneer Woman, check out this expanded stainless steel set. The knives' blades are made from specially formulated, high-alloy steel designed for strength, durability and precision cutting. It includes includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3.5-inch bird's beak knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (reduced from $77)

GE opal nugget ice maker: $479 (save $100)

Walmart

This GE nugget ice maker has been getting some buzz on TikTok, and now Walmart is offering a great deal on it. It creates refreshing and chewable nugget ice. The ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 lbs of ice.

GE opal nugget ice maker, $479 (reduced from $579)

Best Walmart health and fitness deals in March 2023

Get healthy this spring at Walmart -- all sorts of great exercise equipment, apparel and more are on sale now.

Echelon Sport exercise rower: $397

Walmart

The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.

The Echelon Sport exercise rower includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)

Echelon Sport exercise rower, $397 (reduced from $597)

Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike: $128

Walmart

Looking to get active or spend more time outdoors in 2023? Check out this deal on the Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike.

This 21-speed mountain bike features a 100% aluminum frame that is lightweight, yet durable. The bike's 80mm front suspension lets you overcome obstacles on slightly uneven trails. This bike is a great starter mountain bike, and right now it is on clearance for $220 off.

Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike, $128 (reduced from $348)

Best online clearance deals at Walmart in March 2023

Shop these major clearance deals now for even more savings this spring. Walmart has a ton of great clearance items that are up to 65% off right now.

Gateway 14.1" ultra slim laptop with Windows 11: $489

Walmart

This lightweight Gateway laptop (3.65 pounds) features an Intel i5 core processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 1920 x 1080 FHD display.

Gateway 14.1" ultra slim laptop with Windows 11, $489 (reduced from $600)

Graco TrioGlow SnugLock 3-in-1 car seat: $150

Walmart

Keep baby safe and secure in this 4.5-star-rated car seat by Graco, on clearance at Walmart now. It installs in less than a minute and transitions from a rear-facing harness, to a forward-facing harness, to a highback booster as your child grows up. Holds up to 100 pounds.

Graco TrioGlow SnugLock 3-in-1 car seat, $150 (reduced from $200)

Crocs Women's classic platform clog: $40

Walmart

It's time to start thinking about your spring outfit. These 4.6-star-rated Croc platform clogs are a bestseller -- and they're now clearance priced at Walmart. Choose between five colors.

Croc's women's classic platform clog, $40 (reduced from $55)

Mainstays vinyl mesh office chair: $48

Walmart

This desk chair features rolling caster wheels, one-touch pneumatic height adjustment and a padded back seat. Supports up to 250 pounds.

Mainstays vinyl mesh office chair, $48 (reduced from $56)

Nestl bed sheets set (queen): $20

Walmart

Says one reviewer about these clearance-priced microfiber sheets: "They stay cool and soft wash after wash. They are a third of the price I have paid for other sheets that don't have the same comfort."

Available in a wide range of colors and sizes. It's no longer on sale now.

Nestl bed sheets set (queen), $30

Mainstays industrial wood and metal headboard: $31

Walmart

Upgrade your bedroom on the cheap with an inexpensive new headboard, like this clearance-priced one at Walmart for just $30. Says one Walmart reviewer about this simple, easy-to-set-up furniture piece: "The lines are clean and the color neutral, so I can use it with any color scheme and it just looks so good!"

Mainstays industrial wood and metal headboard, $31 (reduced from $99)

Buck Knives 110 Folding Hunter knife with commemorative coin: $40

Walmart

This 3.75-inch stainless steel clip point blade knife is designed for hunting and outdoor use. Includes a protective leather sheath with snap fastener, commemorative collector's tin and coin.

Buck Knives 110 Folding Hunter, $45 (reduced from $68)

Greenworks 40V electric snowblower: $149

Walmart

We just spotted a brand new $30 markdown on this recharageble cordless snowblower from Greenworks. It offers 30 minutes of run time and up to a 20-foot discharge. Clears a 20-inch path. Easily folds for compact storage in the summer.

Greenworks 40V electric snowblower, $149 (reduced from $349)

Freestanding 40" electric fireplace: $179

Walmart

Here's another winter clearance deal worth shopping at Walmart: This 4,600 BTU electric fireplace features adjustable LED fire effects, a remote control and timer.

Freestanding 40" electric fireplace, $199 (reduced from $400)

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set: $69

Amazon

This adorable four-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes; full/queen and king.

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set, $69

Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner: $62



Walmart

The Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner features a dual-tank water system, fast heated drying and a removable nozzle. Includes a power spin brush roll and two cleaning solution pods to get you started.

Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner, $62 (reduced from $119)

Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $223

Shark via Walmart

This 4.4-star-rated Shark EZ robot vacuum cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 30-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark EZ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $245 (reduced from $450)

Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop: $159



Walmart

This two-in-one device features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and a precision touchpad. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Gateway Notebook runs on Windows 10 and right now it's only $159.

"Excellent laptop for the price," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "I use it almost completely to run basic games. It runs Roblox and RuneScape Classic, OldSchool RuneScape very well. I have no complaints with it, it's an amazing laptop, especially for such a low price!"

11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, $159 (reduced from $199)

Athletic Works kettlebells: $14 and up

Walmart

Looking for a clearance deal on home gym essentials? Walmart is offering a great price on 17.6-pound and 26.5-pound kettlebells. You can save more than half price.

Athletic Works 17.6-pound kettle bell, $14 (reduced from $30)

Athletic Works 26.5-pound kettle bell, $20 (reduced from $50)

Serta pushbutton faux leather power recliner: $295

Walmart

Walmart reviewers say this 4.2-star-rated Serta power recliner, on clearance now, is perfect for those who are shorter.

"These chairs seem extremely sturdy but comfortable," says one Walmart reviewer. "I am 5'5" and these chairs were extremely comfortable. The power recline is smooth and motor is quiet. Would recommend to anyone looking for an affordable power recliner."

Includes a one-year warranty.

Serta pushbutton faux leather power recliner, $295 (reduced from $499)

Kenmore smart charcoal grill: $298

Walmart

Planning to grill for a President's Day weekend get-together? Then check out this Kenmore smart grill. It has Bluetooth capabilities and allows you to easily set times, monitor four meat probe temperatures and view the ambient grill temp gauge right from your phone.

"The smart device is super easy to use. Connect with the Kenmore app and pick your meat type, temperature and doneness. It also notifies you when the meat reaches your set temperature. [It's] perfect for those who like to multi-task," shared one reviewer.

Kenmore smart charcoal grill, $298 (reduced from $350)

HP DeskJet 4175e all-in-one wireless color inkjet printer: $69

Walmart

This affordable HP inkjet printer with Wi-Fi functionality prints up to 8.5 pages per minute in black and 5.5 pages per minute in color. The purchase includes a free 12-month subscription to HP Instant Ink, which allows you to print up to 700 pages a month via automatic ink delivery.

HP DeskJet 4175e all-in-one wireless color inkjet printer, $69 (reduced from $119)

