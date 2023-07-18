Walmart is practically giving away this gorgeous 12-piece cookware set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Our readers can't get enough of The Pioneer Woman's cookware line and Walmart just dropped another major rollback on a great cookware set. The 12-piece Breezy Blossoms cookware set is made with durable aluminum to heat quickly and evenly. It's oven-safe up to 350 degrees and features Ree Drummond's signature floral design.

The 12-piece set includes a 1-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5-quart dutch oven with lid, an 8-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, an egg pan, a ladle and an acacia wood turner.

Walmart reviewers are big fans of this 4.1-star-rated cookware set. Says one: "They are so beautiful and they are super easy to clean. I haven't found anything that sticks to them yet."

Says another: "The nonstick interior makes cleaning a breeze and the heat is evenly dispersed, so cooking wonderful meals for your family is like a dream.

"It makes you feel like you are cooking at the lodge."

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece Breezy Blossoms cookware set, $99

Not quite the right kitchen cookware set for you? Walmart has marked down a number of The Pioneer Woman cookware items now, ahead of the summer. Tap the button below to see all the deals.

Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

This iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro robot vacuum is a total bargain right now a Walmart. The self-emptying robot vacuum maps out your home and cleans it in neat rows to avoid missing any spots.

After each cleaning, this robovac navigates back to the included Auto Empty Base to automatically empty the dustbin contents and recharge. The bin holds weeks of debris, so you won't have to worrying about changing it out after every clean.



Save over $250 on the top-rated robot vacuum now.



iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro robot vacuum, $147 (reduced from $400)

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $159 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $199 (reduced from $460)

Your home makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on patio sets and furniture pieces.

Get the most popular patio set at Walmart for $220

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set for $190. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $220 (reduced from $448)

Not quite the right setup for your patio? Check out this smaller, three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set, also on sale at Walmart. It includes a glass-top coffee table and two chairs.

Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $200 (reduced from $323)

Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

Looking to save on a new laptop or computer monitor? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitor prices below.

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted tons of bestselling items from the popular kitchen and home line so that you can give your space the refresh it deserves.

Give your kitchen an inexpensive makeover with these clearance-priced kitchen essentials.

Get healthy this summer at Walmart -- all sorts of great exercise equipment, apparel and more are on sale now. Whether you're looking to build a home gym or looking to get outside and ride a bike, Walmart has it all.

Expand your home gym with this top-rated NordicTrack Studio Bike. The bike includes a touchscreen display that you can use to access virtual workout classes. It offers 22 adjustable resistance levels so that you can customize it to your desired workout and fitness level. The bike comes with a free 30-day iFit Family membership.

Save over $300 on this exercise bike now.

NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000, $697 (reduced from $999)

