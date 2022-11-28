Walmart Cyber Monday: Walmart is almost giving away this Squishmallows luggage set for $38

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

If you're planning holiday travels with young children, this Walmart Cyber Monday deal is not to be missed -- you can get an adorable two-piece Squishmallows luggage set for just $38.

The set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.

Squishmallows luggage and backpack set, $38

Walmart Deals for Days: Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Here are all the top Cyber Monday deals available at Walmart today.

Apple TV HD (32 GB): $59

Apple Store via Amazon

Stream the latest TV shows and movies with this Apple TV HD streaming box. It's $59 at the Walmart Deals for Days Cyber Monday sale -- the best price for this 4.7-star-rated streamer we've ever seen.

Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $149

Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm, 1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular (40mm, 1st generation), $229 (reduced from $249)

50" Roku 4K QLED TV: $288

Walmart

Upgrade to a QLED 4K TV on the cheap this Cyber Monday. Walmart is offering a 50-inch Roku QLED by Onn for just $288. It features Dolby Vision HDR, local dimming and a 120 Hz effective refresh rate (which is ideal for gaming). A Roku voice remote is included.

50" QLED Roku 4K TV, $288 (reduced from $378)

58" RCA 4K smart TV with Web OS: $248

Walmart

This 58-inch smart television with HDR automatically upscales content to 4K. It's unavailable for shipping, but your local store may have one in stock for pick-up. You can check at the Walmart website.

58" RCA 4K smart TV with WebOS, $248 (reduced from $449)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV: $998

Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)

55" Samsung 'The Terrace' QLED outdoor 4K TV: $2,798

Samsung

Walmart is also offering a discount on the best-in-class, 4.6-star-rated Samsung Terrace outdoor TV. The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, anti-glare screen that looks bright, even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV, $2,798 (reduced from $3,498)

Vankyo Leisure 3 HD projector: $50

Walmart

Turn any wall into a projection screen with this budget projector -- it projects 1080p HD images up to 200 inches across. Connect the Vankyo Leisure 3 to a Roku or Apple TV box to watch shows and movies, or connect it to a PS5 or Xbox Series X gaming console for a larger-than-life gaming experience.

Vankyo Leisure 3 HD, $50

The Pioneer Woman live poinsettia in 6" mug planter: $32

Walmart

This holiday-themed mug planter featuring Charlie the basset hound comes with a real, live dark pink poinsettia with at least five blooms. The low-maintenance plant makes a great decoration for you home -- and a great gift to bring for holiday hosts.

The Pioneer Woman live poinsettia in 6" mug planter: $32 (reduced from $40)

The Pioneer Woman 20-piece cast aluminum cookware set: $99

Walmart

This 20-piece cast aluminum cookware set by The Pioneer Woman includes an 8-inch frypan, two-quart saucepan with lid, five-quart Dutch oven with lid, four-quart Everyday Pan with lid, four felt protectors, 10-inch griddle, nylon spoon, slotted turner, ladle, spoon/lid rest, chef knife with sheath, paring knife with sheath and two cutting mats.

The cookware features a charcoal-colored speckled enamel exterior that won't fade; the interior is non-stick.

The colorful design goes perfectly with the rest of The Pioneer Woman's cookware line. Fortunately, plenty of The Pioneer Woman cookware, bakeware, serving dishes and more are on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday.

20-piece The Pioneer Woman cast aluminum cookware set, $99 (reduced from $150)

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $30

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $30 (reduced from $49)

Barbie Malibu House Playset: $50

Walmart

This two-story, 2-foot-wide Barbie dollhouse includes more than 25 decorative pieces. It's half off at Walmart Deals for Days. (Dolls not included.)

Barbie Malibu House playset, $50 (reduced from $99)

Magical Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron: $45

Walmart

This cauldron comes equipped with all the ingredients for a "spell" to concoct a Magic Mixie, an interactive fur-ever friend. Read the spell from the included spell book, add the ingredients and wave the magic wand. When sounds, lights and real mist rise from the cauldron, you'll know it's working.

Magical Mixies Misting Cauldron toy, $45 (reduced from $64)

Rubbermaid glass food storage set (18 pc.), $24

Walmart

This BPA-free Rubbermaid food storage kit includes two 0.5-cup, two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, two 4.7-cup and one 9.6-cup containers with lids. Built-in vents allow you to microwave these with the lid on.

18-piece Rubbermaid glass food storage set, $24 (reduced from $44)

Keurig K-Compact coffee brewer: $49

Walmart

Making coffee is a snap in the Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee brewer -- it makes up to 10 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more in less than a minute. Features a 36-ounce water reservoir. Find it in five colors.

Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)

Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt): $49

Kalorik via Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include a five-star-rated air fryer for just $49. The Kalorik air fryer features seven preset functions. According to the brand, this eight-quart kitchen gadget can fit up to two pounds of fries, four chicken breasts, 16 chicken wings, four salmon filets or an eight-inch cake.

The device includes a removable, dishwasher-safe trivet and basket.

"What I really like is the touch screen panel which is very easy to use and self-explanatory," wrote a Walmart customer. "The display is bright and the touch screen buttons are responsive. Tested on frozen fries from Whole Foods and the fries came out crispy and evenly cooked just how I like them! The basket and trivet are super easy to clean with warm water and a sponge. Looking forward to trying lots of different healthy air fried meals. I am very happy with this purchase!"

Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt), $49

Settlers of Catan board game: $30

Amazon

In this multi-award-winning strategy game, players collect and trade resources to build roads, settlements and cities. It's easy to learn, but difficult to master. Rated 4.8 stars at Walmart.

Settlers of Catan, $30 (reduced from $60)

Echelon sport exercise rower: $297

Echelon via Walmart

The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a build-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.

Includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)

Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $497)

PlayStation 5: $559

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website -- the console has been going in and out of stock all week long. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349



Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum: $99

Anker

It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart Deals for Days Black Friday sale to get yours now for less than half its usual price.

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $99 (reduced from $249)

Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum: $400

Walmart

This cordless vacuum can easily be turned into a handheld one, and comes with a motorbar cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, hair screw tool, crevice tool, combination tool, mini soft dusting brush and docking station.

"In my 40 years of cleaning, I've never had a vacuum so light weight that has the power that this machine has," one reviewer raves. "I have a one-year old and can get all of my cleaning done while he's asleep because it's so quiet even when turned on max."

Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum, $400 (reduced from $600)

70" Samsung 4K smart TV: $548

Samsung

This smart television automatically upscales your favorite TV shows and movies to 4K. It features a clear, crisp picture with HDR and an auto game mode that minimizes input lag. Rated 4.5 stars at Walmart.

70" Samsung 4K TV with HDR, $548 (reduced from $628)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle: $49

Instax via Walmart

This adorable Fujifilm Instax bundle is just $49 for Black Friday.

The on-sale bundle includes a mini instant camera and a 10-pack of Instax film. Choose from six colors.

"This camera has been pretty fun to use," wrote a Walmart customer. "It came with everything you need to get started: camera, batteries, film, and wrist strap. This would be fun for kids, teens, and adults!"

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle, $49 (regularly $67)

Ninja professional blender: $50

Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.6-star rating on Walmart. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Get the Ninja professional blender now for $50% off right now.

Ninja professional blender, $50 (reduced from $100)

11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop: $149

Walmart

This 2-in-1 device features a 11.6-inch touchscreen display and a precision touchpad. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Gateway Notebook runs on Windows 10 and right now it's only $149.

11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, $149 (reduced from $199)

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundle: $299

Walmart

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the year. Right now, you can get a great deal on a holiday bundle with the Switch and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game download.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundle, $299 (reduced from $399)

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Walmart and Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $149



Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You'll save up to $200 at the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $149 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $325 (reduced from $460)

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: $49

Sony via Walmart

Now's a great time to pick up an extra controller (or two) for your PS5: Walmart has marked the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller down to $49. Some of the seven colors have sold out, but a few are still available.

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller, $49 (reduced from $75)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: $55

Walmart

The latest installment in Activision's Call of Duty series -- and the sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare -- includes a story-driven single-player campaign, a co-op mode and a multiplayer online Battle Royale mode called Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, $55 (reduced from $70)

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset: $349

Walmart

The wireless Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset features a powerful processor, 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic (vibrational) feedback -- all designed to immerse you in games like never before. This bundle includes Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset bundle (128 GB), $349

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max wireless headset: $80

Walmart

This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach -- compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC -- features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5's 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: $179

Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $179 (reduced from $375)

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V bumper car: $79



Marvel via Walmart

This pint-sized car comes fully assembled. All you have to do is attach the bumper and charge and connect the integrated 6V battery with the included 120V wall charger.

This bumper car spins 360 degrees and can support children up to 66 pounds.

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V bumper car, $79

Not a Spidey fan? Walmart has themed bumper cars for a variety of shows and characters, all for $79.

26-piece Rubbermaid container set: $8

Rubbermaid via Walmart

For just $8, you get four 0.5-cup containers, two 1.25-cup containers, two 2-cup containers, two 5-cup containers, one 5.5-cup rectangle container, one 7-cup container and one 8.5-cup rectangle container. All containers come with vented lids.

Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8

Vitamix 6500 blender: $399

Walmart

This Vitamix 6500 blender features three pre-programmed blending modes for smoothies, soup and frozen desserts. The kitchen gadget features a 64-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. It also offers variable speed control so that you can fine-tune the speed to fit each recipe as well as your own texture preferences.

Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle: $169

Walmart

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349



Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console: $240

Microsoft via Walmart

Here's your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $240. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum: $288

iRobot via Walmart

This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.

"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $530)

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet cookware set: $49

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print.

It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49

Squishmallows two-piece luggage set: $38

Walmart

The set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.

Squishmallows luggage and backpack set, $38

Google Chromecast 'Stranger Things' Bundle: $29



Walmart

Here's a streaming deal fans of "Stranger Things" won't want to miss -- Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a "Stranger Things" Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.

Google Chromecast "Stranger Things" bundle, $29 (a $62 value)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV: $1,797



LG via Walmart

The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart's sale.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,797 (reduced from $2,300)

Lenovo Tab M8: $79



Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation): $159



Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise-cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They're water-resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.

Now on sale at Walmart for $159, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro (first generation), $159 (reduced from $170)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $79

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded second generation Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $79. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $79 (reduced from $159)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $139



Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $139 (reduced from $199)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $119



Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $199

Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds: $69

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $52

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $52 (reduced from $80)

