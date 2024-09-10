Take the guesswork out of blending with Vitamix's new Ascent X Series blender line

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your old blender is struggling to serve up smoothies and soups, it's time for an upgrade. Vitamix is here to help with its new premium blender line, the Vitamix Ascent X Series. The four new blenders feature up to 10 blending programs, user feedback and more.

Whether you want to whip up soups or frozen cocktails, these premium kitchen blenders have a program for that. The Ascent X4 and X5 in particular feature a new blending feedback technology including a tamper indicator that lets you know when to use a tool to keep thicker blends moving. The days of blenders that get stuck are gone.

Shop the brand new Vitamix Ascent X2, Ascent X3, Ascent X4 and Ascent X5 blenders below. They come in colorways including midnight blue, polar white and brushed stainless. All offer a 10-year full warranty. Learn which is right for you ahead.

Vitamix Ascent X2

Vitamix

This blender that comes with a 48-ounce container and has three blending programs (for smoothies, soups and frozen desserts) is the most affordable of the new Vitamix options.

You can purchase self-detect containers and attachments for this blender separately. Your new blender will instantly recognize them and adjust its program settings and blend speed accordingly.

Find the Vitamix Ascent X2 blender in four colors.

Vitamix Ascent X3

Vitamix

If you prefer touch buttons to physical switches, go with the Vitamix Ascent X3. It comes in two colorways and is otherwise the same as the Ascent X2 kitchen appliance.

The Ascent X3 also comes with a digital recipe book of more than 30 recipes and has a handy tamper holder. A tamper is a tool you can use to keep your blend moving.

The container all of these blenders come with is for midsize blends, meaning it holds one to four servings. The blender effortlessly self-cleans-- just add water and dish soap to the container and then turn the blender on.

Vitamix Ascent X4

Vitamix

The Vitamix Ascent X4 has five recipe programs (for smoothies, frozen desserts, soups, frozen cocktails and dips and spreads) and a +15 seconds button that extends your blending program by 15 seconds when you think your puree needs a little longer.

This blender comes with a physical recipe book including more than 30 recipes. Its tamper indicator lets you know when to employ the included tamper to keep your blend going.

Find the new Vitamix Ascent X4 blender in four colors and finishes.

Vitamix Ascent X5

Vitamix

Have it all with this splurge-worthy blender that has 10 blending programs. You won't even have to think about blending smoothies, frozen desserts, soups, frozen cocktails, dips and spreads, smoothie bowls, frappés, nut butters, non-dairy milks and spices with the Vitamix Ascent X5 blender.

Otherwise, the Ascent X5 has all of the same features as the Ascent X4. Find this Vitamix blender that has a modern look in two colorways.