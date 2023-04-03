Best headphones under $100 on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Many of the top earbuds on the market, like the new Apple AirPods Pro 2, can be quite costly. But you don't need to break the bank to get a great pair of earbuds or headphones. We've found the best headphones and earbuds under $100 on Amazon to help you find high-quality options without the high price tag.

Staying under $100 doesn't mean that you can't get or gift an impressive pair of headphones. In fact, you can find many of the top features found in high-end models, like Apple AirPods or Beats, in more budget-friendly earbuds and headphones -- even active noise cancellation. There are also trendy style options, like neutral skin-toned earbuds, available for under $100.

Keep reading to find the best affordable earbuds and headphones from top brands, like Samsung, JBL and JLab.

Best headphones and earbuds under $100

You don't have to spend a ton of money to get a great pair of earbuds or headphones. Check out our top picks for affordable headphones and earbuds now.

Samsung Galaxy Live: $76

Samsung

If you're shopping for Samsung earbuds on a budget, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are an excellent option.

Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $76 (reduced from $170)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $94



Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds feature adaptive sound that changes volume in response to your surroundings. They're water-resistant, too, so you can take them to the gym. The battery on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series lasts up to five hours of listening time per charge, for a total of 24 hours with the included charging case. Rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series, $94

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones: $30

Amazon

These Bluetooth earbuds from JBL promise to provide great sound quality with a deep bass. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including five hours in the earbuds themselves.

The earbuds come in three colors: black, blue and purple.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones, $30 (reduced from $50)

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds: $60

Amazon

These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. You can connect the earbuds to the JBL app to activate noise-canceling or ambient-aware noise-canceling. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged.

They are designed to offer JBL's pure bass sound, though users can easily adjust the sound to fit their preferences in the app. The earbuds are also water-resistant and sweat-proof. Plus, they're one of our favorite AirPods alternatives for budget shoppers.

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $60 (reduced from $100)

JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds: $25



Amazon

These JLab wireless earbuds are an affordable way to get in on the skin-toned earbuds trend. They come in seven neutral shades and offer 32 hours of listening time.

"These are the best overall earbuds that I own, and I have Samsung Live buds. The fit is comfortable, and battery life is long," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "The sound is amazing! It's not audiophile level, but the highs are crisp enough and the bass deep enough for a very pleasurable listening experience."

JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds, $25

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones: $32

Amazon

If you're looking for solid, over-ear headphones at a great price point, consider these JLab Studio Pro headphones. They offer 50 hours of wireless playtime. Many Amazon reviewers praised these headphones for how comfortable they are. The headphones include cloud foam cushions around the ears, which are easily adjustable for a comfortable fit. They also have a built-in microphone with voice assistant for hands-free calling.

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones, $32 (reduced from $40)

JLab Studio Pro ANC Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones

Amazon

These JLab Studio Pro noise canceling headphones offer 45 hours of wireless playtime. The headphones include cloud foam cushions around the ears, which are easily adjustable for a comfortable fit. They also have a built-in microphone with a voice assistant for hands-free calling.

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones, $80 (reduced from $99)

Soundcore by Anker Life noise-canceling headphones: $72

Amazon

These Soundcore by Anker Life headphones feature dual noise-detecting microphones that pick up and filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient noise. The Anker Soundcore Life headphones offer 40 hours of playback time on a single charge and feature ultra-soft leather earcups with memory foam padding for a pressure-free fit.

Soundcore by Anker Life noise-canceling headphones, $72 after coupon (reduced from $80)

Anker Life P3 active noise canceling earbuds: $70



Amazon

It's important to note that not all active noise cancellation features are the same -- some work better than others, and generally, you get what you pay for. That said, the budget-minded Anker Life P3 wireless earbuds are getting praise from reviewers for their fit, sound quality and three-mode active noise cancellation (powered by three microphones on each earbud), available through the Anker Soundcore app.

The Anker Life P3 earbuds (available in five colors) are a good choice for the gym: They're IPX5-rated for water resistance, so they can handle sweat, and last for seven hours on a single charge. The included wireless charging case extends battery life to a full 35 hours, making them a great choice for travel, too. And should they get lost, the Soundcore app's "Find My Headset" feature will help track them down via sound alerts.

Anker Life P3 active noise cancelling earbuds, $70 (reduced from $80)

Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds: $40

Tozo/Amazon

When it comes to earbuds, it can be difficult to find a quality pair for under $50. But these 4.5-star rated Tozo earbuds are just that: an option that's actually winning over reviewers with great sound (particularly in noise-canceling mode).

They're "not Bose good," one reviewer explains, "but well worth the price." Another verified reviewer adds that the buds "vastly exceeded my expectations for the price paid!"

The Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds offer playtime of more than 8 hours from a single charge and 32 extra hours in the compact charging case.

Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds, $40 (reduced from $80)

Skullcandy Push Active earbuds: $69

Amazon

These Skullcandy Push Active earbuds are designed for use at the gym. They feature earhooks to keep the earbuds securely in your ears while running or lifting. They also have an impressive 44-hour battery life with the charging case.

"The Skullcandy Push Active earphones are easy to set up and the app works seamlessly. The battery charge is good and I don't have to charge the case frequently." shared one Amazon reviewer. :These earphones are good for active people while running, working out or doing any other outdoor activity. I use them every day at the gym and couldn't be happier."

Skullcandy Push Active earbuds, $69 (reduced from $80)

Treblab X3 Pro earbuds: $60

Amazon

These Treblab earbuds were a favorite during our last round of hands-on earbud testing. They offer a secure fit with adjustable ear hooks and excellent sound quality for the price. The Treblab X3 Pro earbuds are also water-proof and sweat resistant.

"These Treblab X3-Pro earbuds have worked much better for me [than previous earbuds]. They stay on and in my ear, have great sound and way more volume than needed!" wrote a verified buyer on Amazon.

Treblab X3 Pro earbuds, $60 (reduced from $70)

Treblab over-ear workout headphones: $70

Amazon

The Treblab over-ear workout headphones feature advanced noise-canceling technology and great sound quality. They offer 35 hours of playtime per charge and recharge quickly.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, " I use these at the gym, and they're perfect. They're comfortable, hold a charge for a long time, have great sound, are lightweight, and stay snug on my head."

Treblab over-ear workout headphones, $70 (reduced from $120)

