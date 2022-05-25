The best rugs on Wayfair to add serious flair to your room

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hardwood floors may offer you the look you want, but they can leave you (and your toes) cold. Enter a cozy rug. Rugs can warm up your your living room, bedroom or nursery. We've found lots of great rugs that'll add flair to any room -- and that you can buy today on Wayfair.

Top products in this article:

Corum abstract area rug, $45 and up (reduced from $47)

Mercedes Chevron area rug, $122 and up (reduced from $221)

Elara abstract area rug, $285 and up

When buying a rug, some things to consider are pile height, size and style. You may want an easy-to-clean, low-pile rug for a high-traffic area, or an extra-cozy, high-pile rug for your comfort spot. The size you choose may depend on the size of your room, and what furniture pieces you intend to place on top of your new rug.

Want to add serious flair to a room? Below are the best flair-enhancing rugs we found on Wayfair. These affordable rugs fit within boho, modern, Scandinavian and other design schemes. Whether you're looking for a runner, a round rug or a classic rectangular rug, there's something here for you. Some of these rugs are even on sale right now.

Note: Prices vary by size and style. For each featured item here, we've listed the price for the smallest rectangular rug.

Corum abstract area rug

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, and 11 total sizes. Choose from eight colors.

Corum abstract area rug, $64 and up (reduced from $120)

Mercedes Chevron area rug

Pictured above in a nursery, this boho-area, medium-pile rug with braided tassels would look just as nice in a teen's room, a grown-up's bedroom or whatever other space you have in mind. Find it in six rectangular and runner sizes. It comes in pink, blue, orange and gold.

Mercedes Chevron area rug, $73 and up (reduced from $221)

Ilka shag area rug

Get the Scandinavian look with this white, faux-sheepskin area rug. This cozy, high-pile rug is machine washable. It comes in one size: 3-by-5 feet.

Ilka shag area rug, $102 (reduced from $179)

Elara abstract area rug

This abstract, blue-and-gray area rug has a splatter motif. Find it in 34 different sizes. It's billed as stain-resistant and non-shedding.

Elara abstract area rug, $40 and up (reduced from $48)

Von chevron indoor/outdoor area rug

This blue-and-white, stain-resistant rug works both indoors and outdoors. It has a chevron print, and comes in six rectangular and runner sizes.

Von chevron indoor/outdoor area rug, $49 and up (reduced from $87)

Antonije shag area rug

Cozy up on this gray shag area rug available in two rectangular sizes. It also has a sponge interlayer for extra comfort.

Antonije shag area rug, $44 and up (reduced from $47)

Behan striped area rug

This low-pile rug has subtle off-white and light-blue stripes that offer a beachy feel. It also comes in a gray-and-tan hue. Find it in three rectangular sizes.

Behan striped area rug, $56 and up (reduced from $145)

