The most perfect dog Halloween costumes for 2021
Time is running out to plan your family's 2021 Halloween costumes. And if you're looking to dress up the whole family, Duke and Buddy need their own costumes too. Here are some starter questions, for inspiration: Does your pup love watching Disney movies from the couch? Or is your four-legged friend always ready to unleash her inner wild animal? Do you have a dignified dog who would, if he could, dress to the nines for any occasion?
No matter the personality your canine pal, we found something to suit. And, best of all, these Halloween costumes ahead are dog-approved (four
paws stars out of five or better). Humans won't be disappointed either. Whether you're snapping pics for Instagram, taking your furry friend to a Halloween party, or trying to win the office dog costume contest, these looks are sure to turn heads.
Below, CBS Essentials has curated the most perfect dog Halloween costumes from Amazon, Chewy, ShopDisney and more. No tricks here, 2021 is the year to treat your very best boy or girl to an adorable and festive Halloween.
Tuxedo dog costume
Your pup will polish up nicely in this spiffy dog tuxedo. This costume comes in a variety of sizes in black, navy, gray or even a smart pinstripe. The best part about this costume is its versatility. You can introduce your four-legged friend as "Dog... James Dog" or "Humphrey Bone-gart." These tuxedos are also great for dog-friendly weddings.
Tuxedo dog costume, $14 and up (after coupon)
Stegosaurus dinosaur dog Hallowen costume
A dog of any size can embrace the dinosaur life in this Stegosaurus Halloween costume, available at Chewy. This two-piece dog costume is made of a scaly-looking fabric, and comes in six sizes.
Frisco Stegosaurus dinosaur dog costume, $16 and up
Knit Baby Yoda hood for dogs
Baby Yoda (and Halloween) just got even cuter with this knit dog costume from Amazon. It comes in small dog, medium dog and large dog sizes and keeps your dog's ears warm on chilly October nights.
Zoo Snoods baby alien dog Halloween costume, $17 and up
USPS mailman dog costume
Forget barking at the mail carrier. Be the mail carrier. Fuel your dog's power trip with this funny costume from Chewy. This USPS-inspired ensemble is available in four sizes and comes with a shirt, cap and priority mail box.
California Costumes USPS delivery driver dog Halloween costume, $16 and up
Disney Tinker Bell pet Halloween costume
If your pup has a sassy attitude worthy of Tinker Bell, this costume from ShopDisney is a must. It comes with a green dress, wings and a blonde wig. Buy it in four sizes.
Right now, this costume is marked down to $17 from its original $25.
Disney Tinker Bell pet costume, $17
Lion's mane for dogs
Transform your pooch into a lion with this mane from Amazon. Golden retrievers are especially great at pulling it off.
Disney Pascal pet costume
Pascal from "Tangled" rides on your dog's back with this ShopDisney costume. This chameleon costume is available in four sizes.
Disney Pascal pet costume, $17
Star Wars R2-D2 dog costume
Star Wars fans won't want to miss this officially licensed R2-D2 dog costume, available at Oriental Trading. This dog Halloween costume is currently available in size small.
Star Wars R2-D2 dog costume, $21
Animal Planet Triceratops dog costume
Your dog will scare all the ghouls and ghosts away in this Animal Planet Triceratops hat, available at Oriental Trading. It comes in three sizes.
Animal Planet Triceratops dog costume, $9.68 (reduced from $12)
Monarch butterfly costume
What a metamorphosis! Your dog turns into a beautiful monarch butterfly with this costume from HalloweenCostumes.com, available in four sizes.
Monarch butterfly costume, $20 and up
OUT OF STOCK: French artist dog costume
Your dog is a masterpiece in this artist costume available at Chewy. It comes with a hat and walking body. This costume is very popular and has now sold out, but if you're lucky, you might be able to catch this dog costume during a restock.
Frisco French artist dog costume
Pets First college football cheerleader dress
Your pupper can cheer for a favorite college football team -- or any college team -- in this Pets First cheerleader dress. Pick from a selection of colleges and sizes.
Pets First cheerleader dress, $23
UPS dog costume
If your pup is more of a barking-at-UPS kind of gal, pick up this costume at Chewy. It comes with a shirt, visor and package ready for delivery. It's available in four sizes.
California Costumes UPS pal dog pet costume, $14 and up
Hooded frog dog costume
Pick up this ridiculously inexpensive hooded frog dog costume on Amazon. It's available in six sizes, starting at just $4. The costume is available in banana, carrot, apple and heart themes as well.
Hooded frog dog sweatshirt, $3.99 and up
Granny dog costume
Your senior-citizen pup needs this Frisco grandma costume, available at Chewy. It comes with a front-walking outfit and bun headpiece. Find it in six sizes.
Frisco granny dog costume, $11 and up (reduced from $16)
