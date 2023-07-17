The best luggage deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: Save on Monos, Beis and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tumi

The 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is on now through August 6 -- and it's the perfect time to snag a great deal on top-rated luggage and travel favorites from popular brands, including Tumi, Monos and Beis Travel. Nordstrom has tons of hot deals on everything that you need for your next vacation.

Don't worry, you won't have to look far for the best best luggage and travel deals. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found the best sale pieces at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023. Be sure to shop the reviewer-loved items ahead as soon as possible before they sell out.

Shop the full Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best luggage deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save on top-rated luggage from popular brands. But hurry -- the hottest items are selling out quickly.

Monos check-in spinner: $235 (save $100)

Monos

The Monos medium check-in spinner includes an effortless, telescopic handle and lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock.

Right now, you can get the 27-inch check-in suitcase for $100 off at Nordstrom.

Monos check-in spinner: $235 (reduced from $335)

Beis Travel 'The Sport Pack': $36

Beis Travel

Several on-sale Beis Travel products have already sold out at Nordstrom during the Anniversary sale -- so if you want to get your hands on this trendy travel accessory you'll need to hurry.

The Beis Travel 'The Sport Pack' is made with durable nylon and fitted with multiple straps for versatile styling on-the-go.

Beis Travel 'The Sport Pack': $36 (reduced from $48)

Tumi V4 collection 22-inch carry-on spinner: $525

Nordstrom

This sleek, premium carry-on is currently $225 off at Nordstrom. It features a three-stage telescoping pull handle, TSA-approved locks, a durable hardshell and protective exterior bumpers. It also features convenient internal organizers and compartments.

Tumi V4 collection 22-inch carry-on spinner, $525 (reduced from $750)

Herschel Supply Co Novel duffle bag: $70

Nordstrom

This compact travel duffle is 30% off now at Nordstrom. It is made with tough tech fabric and includes a built-in shoe compartment. Take it to the gym, the pool, or as a day bag during your next vacation..

Choose from two on-sale pattern options.

Herschel Supply Co Novel duffle bag, $70 (reduced from $100)

Vacay Future 30-inch spinner: $160

Nordstrom

This large check-in spinner suitcase is quite a steal at $160. It's made with a lightweight yet durable hardshell exterior and features plenty of internal compartments to help you stay organized while traveling.

Vacay Future 30-inch spinner, $160 (reduced from $225)

The smaller 20-inch carry-on version is also on sale now at Nordstrom.

Vacay Future 20-inch spinner, $130 (reduced from $185)

More deals to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023

Save big on skincare, clothing, hair tools and more.

T3 SinglePass 1.25-inch ceramic curling iron: $114

Nordstrom

Get hair salon results with this 1.25-inch ceramic curling iron that's worth the investment. It heats up to 410 degrees and has a one-hour auto-off feature for safety.

I (shopping writer Carolin Lehmann) didn't properly learn to curl my hair with a clamp until switching to this curling iron. Its clamp slides smoothly over your hair and makes the tricky curling process as easy as possible.

T3 SinglePass 1.25-inch ceramic curling iron, $114 (reduced from $170)

AllSaints Brace Tonic organic cotton T-shirt: $40

Nordstrom

Stock up on these 100% organic cotton men's Ts from AllSaints. They come in eight colors and have a logo at the chest. Their fit is true-to-size.

AllSaints Brace Tonic organic cotton T-shirt, $40 (reduced from $55)

Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner: $500

Nordstrom

Score $100 off on a cordless Dyson vacuum at the Anniversary Sale. It comes with eight tools and accessories, plus it can transform into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, $500 (reduced from $600)

Spanx faux leather leggings: $65



Nordstrom

These bestselling Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. They're a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

Spanx faux leather leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket: $120

Nordstrom

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. You won't be able to get enough of these soft, fluffy Barefoot Dreams blankets that come in five colors in this leopard print.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $120 (reduced from $180)

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set: $48

Nordstrom

Make sure your skin stays protected this summer by using a top-rated sunscreen. CBS Essentials readers love Supergoop.

This three-piece set includes a 1.7 oz. and 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop's Unseen broad spectrum SPF 40, an invisible, weightless, scent-free protectant. The set also includes a 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop Play Everyday lotion (SPF 50), a fast-absorbing, non-greasy sunscreen that's sweat- and water-resistant.

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set (3 pc.), $52 (a $78 value)

