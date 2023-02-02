Report: Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing for bankruptcy: The best online clearance deals to shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A Bed Bath & Beyond store in Burbank, CA holds a liquidation sale in January 2023. Fox Van Allen

Bed Bath & Beyond is approaching bankruptcy. According to a Reuters exclusive, the home goods retailer is prepared to seek bankruptcy protection and hire a liquidator to help it close more stores as early as this week. That means liquidation sales could begin in stores this weekend unless a last-minute buyer is found for the struggling company.

That's bad news for Bed Bath & Beyond, but good news for shoppers: There are plenty of great clearance deals at Bed Bath and Beyond now, with more likely to come soon. It's definitely worth shopping the Bed Bath & Beyond digital clearance sale.

Best Bed Bath & Beyond clearance deals

Below, the best clearance deals we've found at Bed Bath & Beyond. You don't need to head to your local store to get these deals -- you can order it all online. (In-store pickup is available for certain items.)

Everhome glass apothecary canister: $10

Bed Bath & Beyond

This simple glass apothecary canister makes a great functional and decorative addition to your kitchen or bathroom. They're marked down 60% at Bed Bath & Beyond now.

Says one reviewer: "I love this glass dish! So many different ways to use it, really: makeup, keys, soaps etc. It is super sturdy and heavy, so it's not going to slip off the counter like others I have purchased. Solid container for sure!"

Everhome glass apothecary canister, $10 (reduced from $25)

Women's faux suede fur memory foam slippers: $19

Bed Bath & Beyond

These slip-on boot-shaped slippers are super comfy thanks to their memory foam construction. They're machine washable, too.

Says one reviewer: "Very soft, comfortable and good quality. Definitely my fav indoor slippers."

Women's faux suede fur memory foam slippers, $19 (reduced from $25)

3-piece pinstripe comforter set: $51

Bed Bath and Beyond

Make over your bedroom on the cheap with this pinstriped comforter set on clearance now. The full/queen set includes a 92" x 96" comforter and two 20" x 26" standard pillow shams. The king set includes a 110" x 96" comforter and two 20" x 36" king pillow shams. Made of 60% linen, 40% cotton (front), 100% cotton (reverse).

Studio 3B 3-piece pinstripe comforter set (full/queen), $51 (reduced from $170)

Studio 3B 3-piece pinstripe comforter set (king), $57 (reduced from $190)

Noritake ColorTrio Coupe 4-piece place setting: $40

Bed Bath and Beyond

Bring some flair to dinnertime with this 4-piece place setting by Noritake. Includes four 11" dinner plates, four 8.25" salad plates, four 7" cereal bowls and four 12-ounce mugs. Microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

"I love this set!" raves one reviewer. "It's sturdy, but not too heavy. You can tell that it's a quality product and the color is perfect!"

Noritake ColorTrio Coupe 4-piece place setting, $40 (reduced from $50)

Linen/Cotton 3-Piece quilt set: $85

Bed Bath and Beyond

This bedding set, available in full/queen, includes a 88" x 92" quilt and two 20" x 26" standard pillow shams. Rated 4.2 stars.

Linen/cotton 3-piece quilt set, $85 (reduced from $170)

Keurig K-Duo Plus: $200

Bed Bath and Beyond

This Keurig makes both single-serve coffee and carafes. It lets you pick your coffee's brew strength and you can choose where to place its water reservoir to optimize counter space.

Keurig K-Duo Plus, $200 (reduced from $230)

More Bed Bath & Beyond online clearance deals

Be sure to check out these other Bed Bath and Beyond clearance deals, available while supplies last.

