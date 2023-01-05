Best books of 2022, according to Amazon editors

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're ready to cozy up with a good book in January 2023, look no further than the Amazon editors' 20 best books of 2022 list. Their No. 1 spot goes to "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin.

"We loved this story of friendship in all its messy and complicated glory," Amazon Books senior editor Al Woodworth says. "After reading, your heart will swell, you'll walk with a bounce in your step and you'll be reminded of how buzzy the feeling of connection can be."

Check out the rest of Amazon's best books of 2022 below. You'll find fiction, nonfiction, memoirs and more.

The bestselling books of 2022 on Amazon

Want more reading recs for 2023? Then check out the 10 bestselling books of 2022 on Amazon below.

'It Ends with Us' by Colleen Hoover

This tale of first loves and domestic violence is thought-provoking and proves things just aren't that black and white.

"Should we be defined by the worst thing we have done?" an Amazon reviewer asks. "Hoover makes you really think about the gray areas and this book has given me lots of food for thought."

"It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (paperback), $10 (reduced from $17)

"It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Kindle), $11

2. 'Where the Crawdads Sing' by Delia Owens

Read the book before you watch the movie on Netflix. Can you solve this small-town murder-mystery? It's a tale of isolation and nature.

"What a stunning love letter to the marshlands and suspenseful coming-of-age story," an Amazon reviewer says.

"Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (paperback), $10 (reduced from $18)

"Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (hardback), $12

3. 'It Starts with Us' by Colleen Hoover

The second bestselling Colleen Hoover book? "It Starts with Us," the sequel to "It Ends with Us." Find out what happens to Lily next in this book that switches between the perspectives of Lily and Atlas.

"This book had the closure that was needed from the first," an Amazon reviewer says.

"It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (paperback), $11 (reduced from $18)

"It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Kindle), $14

4. 'Verity' by Colleen Hoover

Up next is a Colleen Hoover psychological thriller. A struggling writer is hired to finish an injured bestselling author's book series, but she finds her unfinished autobiography in her office which contains chilling admissions.

"The tale careens to a jaw-dropping conclusion that will keep readers thinking, discussing and debating Hoover's extremely clever and nuanced tale, as well as her deliciously intriguing and morally ambiguous characters (who may prove themselves to be not as ambiguous as originally thought) for a very, very long time," an Amazon reviewer says.

"Verity" by Colleen Hoover (paperback), $11 (reduced from $17)

"Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Kindle), $12

5. 'Atomic Habits' by James Clear

Change your habits with the help of this book. The author walks you through building good habits and breaking bad ones with simple behaviors.

"'Atomic Habits' by James Clear is one of those rare books that I immediately read twice in a row," an Amazon reviewer says. "It is filled with dozens of science-backed and actionable nuggets of wisdom."

"Atomic Habits" by James Clear (hardcover), $12 (reduced from $27)

"Atomic Habits" by James Clear (Kindle), $13

6. 'Reminders of Him' by Colleen Hoover

This Colleen Hoover romance novel follows a mother who went to prison for a tragic mistake. What happens when she's released?

"I'd suggest this book to anyone who likes quick, deep reads with elements that will leave you tearing up with everything from sadness to sentimentality," an Amazon reviewer says.

"Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover (paperback), $10 (reduced from $16)

"Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover (Kindle), free with Kindle Unlimited

7. 'Ugly Love' by Colleen Hoover

This next Colleen Hoover read is about a friends-with-benefits agreement gone awry.

"I'm sad I don't have more time with Miles and Tate but I am so glad that I was able to spend one wonderful afternoon/evening in their world with them and I know I will never forget this amazing, beautiful, ugly love story!" an Amazon reviewer says.

"Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (paperback), $10 (reduced from $17)

"Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Kindle), $11

8. 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Read "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" before the Netflix film comes out. Hollywood movie icon Evelyn Hugo hires an unknown magazine reporter to write her memoir. Find out how their lives intersect.

"On top of this being a powerful book about race, sexuality, misogyny, and having to conform to societies norms, the true meaning I took from this book is that life is short, so damn short, and we shouldn't spend it pretending to be something we aren't," an Amazon reviewer says.

"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (paperback), $9 (reduced from $17)

"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Kindle), $15

9. 'The Body Keeps the Score' by Bessel van der Kolk

Trauma expert Dr. Bessel van der Kolk explains how trauma reshapes both the body and brain and explores innovative treatments.

"The scientific information, the validation and the information on how to heal trauma has made this book absolutely priceless to me," an Amazon reviewer says.

"The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (paperback), $11 (reduced from $19)

"The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Kindle), $15

10. 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' by Eric Carle

On a lighter note, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" remains a classic. This board book teaches counting and days of the week to little ones.

"I read it as a kid, and now I can read it to my nephew, who loves it!" an Amazon reviewer says.

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle (board book), $6

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle (Kindle), $9

