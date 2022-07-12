The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Beats headphones
Right now Amazon is offering major discounts on some of the most popular models of Beats headphones as part of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Apple has made a few upgrades to Beats headphones since the brand acquisition, equipping them with a more powerful chip and, according to reviewers, better sound quality. Enjoy the upgraded Beats headphones — now at deeply discounted prices.
Beats Solo3, $115 (reduced from $200)
Beats Studio Buds, $100 (reduced from $150)
Beats offers a diverse line of high-quality headphones. The brand's impressive sound experience and fashionable headphone designs have made them a fan favorite among audiophiles. From noise-canceling on-ear headphones to compact earbuds designed for fitness enthusiasts, Beats has something for everyone. To help you find the Beats headphones that are right for you, we've compiled the best deals on Beats headphones during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Beats headphones
These Beats headphones and earbuds are on sale for a limited time during Amazon Prime Day. These discounts are exclusive to Prime Members, so make sure you login into your Amazon Prime account or subscribe now.
Beats Solo3: $115
The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Beats Solo3, $115 (reduced from $200)
Beats Studio Buds: $100
These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-cancelling; active mode and transparency mode. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected, even when you're sweating on them every day. They come in five colors, all of which are on sale for $100 right now for Amazon Prime Day.
Beats Studio Buds, $100 (reduced from $150)
Beats Fit Pro: $160
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are currently 20% off for Amazon Prime Day 2022. These noise-cancelling earbuds come in four fun colors: stone purple (pictured), white, black and sage gray. The earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit. The noise-cancelling feature includes three listening modes. They are also compatible with spatial audio.
Beats Fit Pro, $160 (reduced from $200)
Other Beats headphone deals on Amazon
These deals aren't included in the official Amazon Prime Day sale, but you can still score great savings on these Beats headphone models now — even if you aren't an Amazon Prime member.
Beats Studio3: $175
Beats Studio3 headphones are currently half price for Amazon Prime Day 2022, making them one of the best headphone deals for discerning listeners willing to pay for quality. On top of its adaptive noise cancelation, it also features real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. This pair of headphones also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.
While its original price puts it out of many budget-minded consumers' reach, it's now deeply discounted at Amazon.
Beats Studio3, $175 (reduced from $350)
Powerbeats Pro: $200
Active users may find the Powerbeats Pro a better fit -- quite literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, making them ideal for more rigorous activities such as running. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day. Plus, they come in several colors, including Cloud Pink and Glacier Blue.
These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale at Amazon.
Powerbeats Pro, $200 (reduced from $250)
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
The Amazon Prime Day sale runs through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
for more features.