Shop the SoloStove Cozy Deals sale right now to save up to 35% on SoloStove fire pits

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

SoloStove

SoloStove, the maker of the trendy backyard SoloStove fire pits, is having an incredible sale right now. For a limited time, you can save up to 35% on some of the brand's most popular fire pits.

Top products in this article

SoloStove Ranger 2.0 fire pit, $200 (reduced from $300)

SoloStove Mesa tabletop fire pit, $80 (reduced from $120)

SoloStove Bonfire 2.0 fire pit, $260 (reduced from $400)

SoloStove fire pits are an excellent option if you love to host gatherings in your backyard, enjoy camping but don't like smokey fires or simply want a fun activity to do with the kids (who doesn't like making s'mores?!). Right now, you can score some major savings on SoloStove fire pits during the brand's Cozy Deals sale.

Keep reading to explore the best deals at SoloStove's Cozy Deals sale.

Best deals on SoloStove fire pits

Shop the best deals on SoloStove's top-rated fire pits. Looking for more deals? Check out all of the Cozy Deals on SoloStove's website.

SoloStove Mesa tabletop fire pit

The Mesa is SoloStove's compact, tabletop fire pit option. It offers dual fuel capabilities and SoloStove's signature 360° Airflow so that anyone can easily ignite it and enjoy a smokeless fire from their own backyard.

Right now, you can get the Mesa for $40 off. If you want to buy one for yourself and gift one to someone else for Valentine's Day or an upcoming birthday, you can save an extra $10 when you add multiple Mesas to your cart.

SoloStove Mesa tabletop fire pit, $80 (reduced from $120)

SoloStove Bonfire 2.0 fire pit

SoloStove

The Bonfire Bonfire 2.0 is a large fire pit built for the backyard or camping. It allows you to easily light up smokeless fires anywhere for warmth and of course delicious treats, like s'mores.

SoloStove Bonfire 2.0 fire pit, $260 (reduced from $400)

SoloStove Yukon 2.0 fire pit

SoloStove

The SoloStove Yukon 2.0 is a wider option that is meant for larger group gatherings. Everyone can stay warm around the smokeless fire while spending some quality time together in the backyard.

SoloStove Yukon 2.0 fire pit, $460 (reduced from $750)

SoloStove Ranger 2.0 fire pit

SoloStove

The SoloStove Ranger is a great size for adventurers. It's larger than the tabletop Mesa but more portable than the Bonfire and Yukon, allowing you to more easily take it to the beach or on a camping excursion. Right now, you can get the SoloStove Ranger 2.0 fire pit for $100 off.

SoloStove Ranger 2.0 fire pit, $200 (reduced from $300)

Related content from CBS Essentials