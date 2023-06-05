Save up to 40% on Amazon Fire Kids tablets to kickstart your child's summer reading

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is currently offering an unbeatable deal on Amazon Fire Kids tablets. If you're trying to get your child excited about reading this summer (or looking for ways to keep them entertained during summer road trips or flights), you won't want to miss this deal. Amazon is currently offering a discount of up to 40% on popular Amazon Fire Kids tablets to help kickstart your child's summer reading.

Keep reading to check out the best summer deals on Amazon Fire Kids tablets.

Save on Amazon Fire tablets for kids and toddlers

Amazon offers various kids editions of the popular Amazon Fire tablet line. Explore the best Amazon Fire tablets for kids below.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: $90

Amazon

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable, kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.

The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $90 (reduced from $150)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids: $150



Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is designed for ages 3 to 7. The full-feature tablet comes with parental control settings that allow you to set restrictions based on the child's age, content restrictions and screen time limits. Parents can also set learning or reading goals for their children.

The tablet comes in a kid-proof case and includes a subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids, $150 (reduced from $200)

More top reading tablets for kids

Explore other top tablet options for toddlers, children and teens.

10.9" Apple iPad 10th generation

Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models.

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $400 (reduced from $449)

Apple iPad Pro (2022)

Amazon

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent iPad for video editing, streaming or gaming.

Apple made some improvements to the writing and drawing experience on the new iPad Pros as well. When used with the Apple Pencil 2, the iPad Pro provides a more effortless experience. The Apple Pencil can now be detected up to 12 mm above the iPad Pro display, which allows users to draw with more precision and preview marks before they make them. It also makes it more efficient for the iPad to register handwriting and convert it to text with the Scribble app.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 64 GB), $767 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Mini 6

Apple via Walmart

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $469 (reduced from $499)

Kindle Kids

Amazon

The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads, or videos like other tablets to reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from including solid colors and fun prints.

Kindle Kids, $120

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of the most popular Kindle models for children. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with a free year subscription of Amazon Kids+.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB), $160

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. It's one of the more affordable tablets offered by Samsung, which makes it a better option for kids who may be prone to dropping or spilling on their device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $199

Samsung Galaxy tab a7 lite

Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy tab a7 features an 8.7-inch display screen and an upgraded metal frame. It offers fast performance and a long-lasting battery, making it one of the best budget tablets for kids. The Samsung Galaxy tab a7 comes with 32 GB of memory.

Samsung Galaxy tab a7, $129 (reduced from $159)

