Best TV deals at the Samsung 4th of July sale: Save on 'The Frame' and more

Samsung just kicked off its Fourth of July sale. If you've been thinking of upgrading your old TV, now is the perfect time: Samsung has slashed the prices on almost all of its top-selling models, including the ultra-popular "The Frame" smart TV.

Ditch your old TV this summer and upgrade to a new one with all the best features and functions. Newer TVs can provide an improved watching experience with 4K or 8K resolution and advanced OLED technology. We -- and our CBS Essentials readers -- really like Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV. The bestselling television has a matte screen with a brilliant, crisp 4K picture. And when it's not streaming your favorite TV shows and movies, it can blend into your living room space as a framed piece of art. It's the perfect choice for a family that wants a big TV, but doesn't want a television to be the focal point of a room.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Samsung Fourth of July sale or shop all of Samsung Fourth of July deals.

Best TV deals at the Samsung 4th of July sale



Save on top-rated TVs including the CBS Essentials reader-loved "The Frame" TV.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: Save up to $1,500

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space. Translated: That's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. The colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.

Prices vary by size. Right now, you can save big on the bestselling TV.

Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV: Save up to $2,600

Today's Samsung TV Deal of the Day is on this Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV. It offers a brilliant bright display with ultra-precise Mini LEDs and enhanced contrast with Quantum HDR 32X. The smart TV even provides an immersive 3D sound experience to hep you feel like you're right in the middle of the game or movie.

Prices vary by size. Right now, you can save up to $2,600 on the bestselling TV this Fourth of July.

Samsung 'The Sero': Save $200



"The Sero" rotating 4K TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

This Samsung TV is on sale now for $200 off.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,300 (regularly $1,500)

Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor TV: Save up to $3,750



The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV : $350



If you're looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly TV during the Samsung sale, this 4K Samsung TV is a great choice. It offers a crisp, clear Crystal UHD display so that you can enjoy all of your favorite shows with excellent picture quality.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV, $350 (reduced from $550)