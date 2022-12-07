The next PS5 restock is today: What you need to know to finally score a PlayStation 5

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A Sony PlayStation 5 in a glass display case Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The Sony PlayStation 5 console -- and the Xbox Series X, for that matter -- are still hard to find, and you can thank the ongoing global chip shortage and increased demand for the PS5 and other electronics.

Luckily, PS5 restocks and Xbox Series X restocks seem to be much more common place. Keep reading to find out how to get your hands on the in-demand console. Spoiler alert: The next restock is happening today at Walmart and Best Buy.

PS5 restock links:

The latest PlayStation 5 restock information

Surprise! Today's a PS5 restock day. Here's the latest news about PS5 restocks happening across the internet at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers.

PS5 at Walmart

Sony via Walmart

Walmart has the PS5 in stock now. Several previous restocks have been limited to Walmart+ members, but this one can be shopped by anyone. The units generally sell out quickly, so you'll want to act fast.

Sony PlayStation 5 God of War bundle (disc edition), $559

PS5 at Best Buy

Sony via Best Buy

Missed out on today's Walmart restock? No worries: The Sony PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle is also available at Best Buy. You can use the button below to check the retailer's current stock of PS5s.

Sony PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

PS5 at Amazon

Sony via Amazon

Amazon has been utilizing an invitation-only approach for their next PS5 restock.

Shoppers may request an invitation on Amazon's PS5 page, though the retailer does warn that due to high demand not all requests will be granted. Amazon states that this approach is being taken to allow as many genuine customers as possible to buy the PS5.

Sony PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Sony Playstation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle, $549

PS5 at StockX

Sony via StockX

StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited-edition streetwear, sneakers -- and consoles, such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.)

If you're OK with buying a PS5 from a third-party reseller, StockX is the way to go -- it's where markups on the PS5 are lowest. Resale prices on StockX have come down somewhat since the holiday season (and are subject to frequent change).

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $589

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $530

PS5 at GameStop

Sony via Gamestop

GameStop has been releasing a limited number of consoles online through in-store events. The consoles are often sold as part of bundles. The retailer typically restocks the PS5 once a month, generally on a weekend. There was already a restock event that took place from Sept. 9-10, so the next restock likely will not occur until next month.

One thing to note if you're hoping to participate in the next GameStop restock is that the console bundles were made available to Pro members a day before everyone else got a chance to buy them during the last restock. At only $15 per year, it is one of the cheaper retailer membership programs and may give you early access to the PS5 next month.

PS5 at Target

Sony via Target

Target recently announced that it will be changing the way that they handle PS5 sales. While many retailers build up inventory and release it all on sporadic restock days, Target will now allow shoppers to buy the PS5 as soon as individual stores receive inventory. This makes tracking restocks a bit more difficult, but it may make them more regularly available in-store.

Your best bet is to stay on top of checking your local store's inventory. Use the Target app or website to check inventory at surrounding stores. Inventory information is usually updated in the mornings. If you find an available PS5 unit, it's best to reserve it immediately for in-store pickup.

PlayStation Direct

Sony

On PlayStation.com, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from Sony. When a run of consoles becomes available, Sony emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The site does not currently offer a timeline for when the next batch of invitation links will be sent out.

Where else to get a PlayStation 5

Sony

If you want to buy a PS5 now -- like, right this very moment -- the easiest place to get one is StockX. Though the site is a third-party reseller, StockX authenticates PlayStation 5 consoles and offers some of the best third-party pricing around. Note, however, that you'll have to pay a $100 premium or more over the console's MSRP to buy one there.

It's possible that you'll still be able to get a PS5 console at Best Buy, Walmart or GameStop, even if you're not willing to drop your hard-earned cash on a premium membership or third-party reseller offering. Your luck depends on checking frequently for the latest PlayStation 5 restock news -- and on tapping those "check stock now" buttons to get lucky.

(Still on the fence about getting a new PS5 console? Check out the best deals on PlayStation 5 games.)

How to get exclusive early access to PS5 restocks

Amazon has changed the way it offers PlayStation 5 to its shoppers. Instead of giving Amazon Prime members priority access (as before), you can now add your name to a PS5 waiting list regardless of Prime status.

To get in line for your PS5 at Amazon, simply visit the PlayStation 5 product page and tap the button to request an invitation. If you're invited to purchase a PS5, you'll have 72 to complete your transaction.

Sony PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Similarly, you can request an invitation to purchase the Xbox Series X console.

Microsoft Xbox Series X console at Amazon, $499

Walmart, meanwhile, has restricted many of its PlayStation5 restocks to Walmart+ members. The service, which costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month, also offers free, same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), member prices on gas (at participating stations) and money off on certain prescriptions. Walmart+ also now comes bundled with the ad-supported tier of the Paramount+ streaming service.

Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle, $12.95 per month

Besides offering its members exclusive access to product launches and restocks, Best Buy Totaltech comes with a few other perks such as free two-day shipping and two-year product protection for all purchases. Members also get early access to other tech drops, such as hard-to-find graphics cards.

Best Buy Totaltech Membership (1 year), $199

Even GameStop has a premium membership that lets you skip to the front of the PS5 line: PowerUp Rewards Pro. That membership costs $15 a year, though it does offer a $10 reward on signup, plus a $5 credit to spend every month. PowerUp Rewards Pro members also get 2% back in rewards.

GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro (1 year), $14.99

Related content from CBS Essentials: