The next PS5 restock: What you need to know to finally score a PlayStation 5

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A Sony PlayStation 5 in a glass display case Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The Sony PlayStation 5 console -- and the Xbox Series X, for that matter -- are still hard to find, and you can thank the ongoing global chip shortage and increased demand for the PS5 and other electronics.

Luckily, PS5 restocks and Xbox Series X restocks seem to be much more common place -- and Walmart has a big one today.

PS5 restock links:

Walmart will be having a PS5 restock as part of its Walmart+ Weekend sale starting today June 2. Walmart suggests the restock will begin at 3 p.m. EDT. It will be limited to paid Walmart+ members ($12.95 per month) only, so make sure to become a member before noon if you're hoping to secure a PlayStation 5 during the restock.

This members-only approach is becoming more common. Amazon Prime members often receive priority during PS5 drops. Best Buy gave its Best Buy Totaltech members priority access during its last restock. So, if you want a higher chance of securing a PlayStation 5 console, your best bet these days might be to sign up for one of these services.

If you can't get a PS5 today from Walmart, keep an eye out for upcoming restocks from other retailers. According to Amazon's PS5 page, the next restock will be done by invitation-only. You can request an invite now and if you are selected you will receive an email when there is inventory available. GameStop just restocked its PS5 inventory online and in stores on May 28 and has not yet announced the next restock date.

Where to get a PlayStation 5

Sony

If you want to buy a PS5 now -- like, right this very moment -- the best place to get one is StockX. Though the site is a third-party reseller, StockX authenticates PlayStation 5 consoles and offers some of the best third-party pricing around. Note, however, that you'll have to pay a $100 premium or more over the console's MSRP to buy one there.

It's possible that you'll still be able to get a PS5 console at Best Buy, Walmart or GameStop, even if you're not willing to drop your hard-earned cash on a premium membership or third-party reseller offering. Your luck depends on checking frequently for the latest PlayStation 5 restock news -- and on tapping those "check stock now" buttons to get lucky.

If social media is your thing, Tech Radar Editor-in-Chief Matt Swider has turned his Twitter profile into a PS5 restock tracker of sorts. He even flew to Boston last October to live blog the GameStop in-store restock in person.

Retailers Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console, but those PS5 restocks often sell out in seconds. Keep reading to find out when the elusive Sony PlayStation 5 console will hit shelves again — and how you can be among the first to know.

(Still on the fence about getting a new PS5 console? Check out the latest games for the PlayStation 5.)

How to get exclusive early access to PS5 restocks

Amazon gives its Prime members priority access to the PlayStation 5 restocks. This $139 yearly subscription comes with many perks, from free fast shipping and free Prime Video content to access to Prime Day deals. In addition, if you want to take advantage of the next restock, you'll have better luck signing up for Prime -- especially since Amazon still offers a free 30-day trial membership.

Amazon Prime Membership (1 year), $139

Walmart has also restricted PlayStation5 restocks to Walmart+ members. The service, which costs $98 per year or $12.94 per month, also offers free, same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), member prices on gas (at participating stations) and money off on certain prescriptions.

Walmart+, $12.95 per month

Besides offering its members exclusive access to product launches and restocks, the Best Buy Totaltech comes with a few other perks that make it worth the price. Other benefits include free two-day shipping and two-year product protection for all purchases, plus early access to other tech drops, such as hard-to-find graphics cards.

Best Buy Totaltech Membership (1 year), $199

Even GameStop has a premium membership that lets you skip to the front of the PS5 line: PowerUp Rewards Pro. That membership costs $15 a year, though it does offer a $10 reward on signup, plus a $5 credit to spend every month. PowerUp Rewards Pro members also get 2% back in rewards.

GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro (1 year), $14.99

The latest PlayStation 5 restock information

Here's the latest news about PS5 restocks happening across the internet at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers.

PS5 at Walmart

Sony via Walmart

Walmart's next PS5 drop is expected on June 2 at 3 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. PDT) and will be limited to Walmart+ members. The units sold out quickly last time, so you'll want to set a timer and be sure to refresh the Walmart website the minute new stock appears. You'll also want to sign up for Walmart+ ahead of time.

Otherwise, you can try tapping the "check stock now" buttons below to try and catch a surprise restock. Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at StockX (in stock now)

Sony via StockX

StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited-edition streetwear, sneakers -- and consoles, such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.)

If you're OK with buying a PS5 from a third-party reseller, StockX is the way to go -- it's where markups on the PS5 are lowest. Resale prices on StockX have come down somewhat since the holiday season (and are subject to frequent change).

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $628

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $590

PS5 at Best Buy

Sony via Best Buy

Best Buy's last restock occured on April 21. The company has not yet announced a June restock, but a June restock seems likely. When the retailer releases a cache of PS5 consoles, they sell out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s -- you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400. A number of PS5 bundles are available at Best Buy as well (when in stock).

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at Amazon

Sony via Amazon

Amazon plans to utilize an invitation-only approach for their next PS5 restock. Shoppers may request an invitation on Amazon's PS5 page, though the retailer does warn that due to high demand not all requests will be granted. Amazon states that this approach is being taken to allow as many genuine customers as possible to buy the PS5. Amazon Prime members will get early access to most restocks, so make sure that your membership is up-to-date if you're hoping to try your luck during the next Amazon PS5 restock.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at GameStop

Sony via Gamestop

GameStop has been releasing a limited number of consoles in in-store events, though those consoles are typically part of larger bundles. One recent bundle included Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and Far Cry 6.

The most recent GameStop PS5 restock was May 28.

PS5 at Target

Sony via Target

Target recently announced that it will be changing the way that they handle PS5 sales. While many retailers build up inventory and release it all on sporadic restock days, Target will now allow shoppers to buy the PS5 as soon as individual stores receive inventory. This makes tracking restocks a bit more difficult, but it may make them more regularly available in-store. Your best bet is to stay on top of checking your local store's inventory. Use the Target app or website to check inventory at surrounding stores -- if you find an available unit it's best to reserve it immediately for in-store pickup.

PlayStation Direct

Sony

On PlayStation.com, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from the maker. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.

Related content from CBS Essentials: