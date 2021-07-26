Can't-miss deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin

The much-anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, at least for Nordy Club cardmembers. The sale opens to the general public on July 28. As it does every year, the sale includes discounts on fan-favorite brands like Ugg, Spanx and more.

Below, some of the most buzzed-about products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Many of these can't-miss products will sell out fast, so if there's something that catches your interest, don't delay. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 ends on Aug. 8.

Spanx faux leather leggings



Spanx via Nordstrom

These mid-rise, faux-leather leggings are a closet staple that hugs you in all the right places. Buy them in standard or petite sizes. They're reduced from $98 to $65.

Ugg genuine shearling slipper

Ugg via Nordstrom

These classic suede-and-shearling slippers come in six colors. They're suitable for indoor or outdoor wear and have a foam-cushioned footbed. They're reduced from $100 to $70 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic drape rib cardigan

Barefoot Dreams via Nordstrom

This uber-soft cardigan comes in three neutral hues. It's like wearing a cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket, and is currently reduced from $128 to $80.

AllSaints Lark leather jacket

AllSaints via Nordstrom

You'll get years of use out of this classic leather jacket from AllSaints with zip pockets at the chest. It has a slim fit and is reduced from $529 to $300 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Caslon Miller water-resistant Chelsea boot

Caslon via Nordstrom

This water-resistant Chelsea boot comes in black or burgundy. This women's leather boot is a pull-on style and reduced from $100 to $60.

BP. split neck thermal crop top

BP. via Nordstrom

This organic cotton-blend thermal crop top pairs perfectly with mom jeans. Choose from four colors. It has a waffle texture and split crewneck. It's reduced from $25 to only $16 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Steve Madden cedar bootie

Steve Madden via Nordstrom

This bootie with a stacked block heel comes in a gray suede, tan suede or natural snake print. It has a V-cut topline and pointy toe, plus a cushioned footbed. It's reduced from $135 to $90.

Oribe magic duo dry shampoo and dry texturizing spray set

Oribe via Nordstrom

This full-size duo of Oribe's dry texturizing spray and Gold Lust dry shampoo is reduced from $96 to $64. These cruelty-free and vegan products are suitable for all hair types.

Ugg Cozette genuine shearling slipper

Ugg via Nordstrom

These slide slippers come in four colors and are made of genuine shearling and wool. They're reduced from $80 to $60 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Barefoot Dreams "In the Wild" throw blanket

Barefoot Dreams via Nordstrom

This super-soft Barefoot Dreams blanket comes in 10 different leopard-print color combinations. It's reduced from $180 to $120.

Steve Madden Finn chain pointed toe mule

Steve Madden via Nordstrom

These office-ready leather mules have a pointed toe and chunky chain detail. Pick from six colors and prints. They're reduced from $90 to $60 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.