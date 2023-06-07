NBA Finals 2023: How to watch Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Game 3 tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The NBA finals are here after a nail-biting playoffs season. The finals began Thursday, June 1 and will continue through June 18, if needed.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will air tonight on Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m. EDT (5:30 p.m. PDT). The Miami Heat, the Eastern Conference champions, are playing against the Denver Nuggets, the Western Conference champions, in a best-of-seven elimination tournament. Currently, the Nuggets and the Heat are tied 1-1 in the finals after the Nuggets took Game 1 while the Heat won Game 2 in a tight 111-108 contest.

Find out how to catch Game 3 of the NBA finals and see who might end up as NBA champions. You don't even need a cable subscription -- just Sling TV or a digital TV antenna.

Best way to live stream the NBA finals: Sling TV

If you want access to live stream all the games in the NBA finals, the most cost effective way is with Sling TV. The Sling TV Blue tier (normally $45 per month) includes access to all the NBA finals games on ABC (where available), plus 41 other channels. Right now, you can save half off your first month of Sling TV, which means you can watch the entirety of the NBA finals (plus the NHL finals on TNT) for just $22.50.

Watch games on ABC: Sling TV Blue Tier (first month), $22.50/mo. (reduced from $45)

NBA finals game schedule



Don't miss a single moment of the 2023 NBA finals on ABC. Don't have cable TV? Sling TV Blue tier has many markets that carry ABC, or you can access it with a digital TV antenna.

Schedule for the 2023 NBA championship finals (No. 8 Miami Heat vs. No. 1 Denver Nuggets)

Game 1: Thursday, June 1: Nuggets won 104-93

Thursday, June 1: Game 2: Sunday, June 4: Heat won 111-108

Sunday, June 4: Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC Game 4: Friday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Friday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC *Game 5: Monday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Monday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC *Game 6: Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC *Game 7: Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC

*These games will only be played if needed.

The next game of the finals will air on Sunday, June 4 at 8:30 p.m. EDT. The NBA championship games for 2023 will be shown on ABC.

Watch the 2023 NBA finals on Sling TV

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The best and most affordable way to watch the 2023 NBA finals airing on ABC is through Sling TV. The Blue tier gives you access to the maximum amount of live sports, including NFL Network, ABC, Fox and NBC broadcasts, for $45 per month. You'll get 50 hours of DVR storage to record all the games you want. Or, if you want to upgrade for more complete sports coverage, the Orange + Blue tier ($55 per month) includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

There's no contract, but Sling TV is offering the first month for half-off. So you'll only need to pay $22.50 for the Blue tier, or $27.50 for the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling TV Blue Tier (first month), $22.50/mo. (reduced from $45)





Sling TV Orange + Blue tier (first 3 months), $27.50/mo. (reduced from $55)

Watch the NBA Finals on a digital antenna

Amazon

If you don't want to pay a monthly fee to watch the NBA finals, you can get a digital antenna to access your local TV stations, which will include ABC. While Sling TV does carry ABC in several of its large markets, the antenna will give you peace of mind so that you won't have to miss a single game of the NBA finals.

This one supports smart TVs in 1080p, 4K and 8K displays and works with older models too. It's also currently discounted at Amazon. Buy now and it will arrive before the NBA finals are over.

Roainey digital TV antenna with amplifier signal booster, $27 after coupon (down from $40)

Hulu + Live TV bundle

It's not as affordable as Sling TV, but the Hulu + Live TV bundle has a huge library of content thanks to their partnerships with Disney and ESPN. In the bundle, both Disney+ and ESPN+ are included and it's totally ad-free. If you want it all, get the Hulu + Live TV bundle.

Sign up for the Hulu + Live TV with ESPN+ and Disney+ bundle, $70 a month

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming services that has live TV events for almost every sport imaginable, including international ones, plus over 100 other channels. Did we mention that they give you 1,000 hours of DVR space as well? Get a free seven-day trial by signing up here.

FuboTV, starting at $75 a month

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV streams all the networks a sports fan could want, including ABC, NBC, Fox, ESPN and more. No matter what your viewing needs are, DirecTV Stream should have a monthly package that will serve you. Prices on DirecTV Stream services start at $65 a month for the first three months, then $75 a month thereafter.

DirecTV Stream, $65 and up per month

The best TV deals ahead of the NBA finals

Walmart

Looking for a new television for all your sports watching needs? Watch the NBA finals on a smart TV. We've rounded up some great deals for the latest in high-quality TV technology.

Related content: