National Exercise Day: Today's best Theragun massager deals

Theragun

Almost every Theragun massager is on sale during National Exercise Day 2023. If you workout regularly -- or regularly have muscle soreness -- then you need a massage gun in your life. Buy a Theragun from Amazon now and you'll save a ton of cash.

Save $130 on the best Theragun: Theragun Pro, $469 (regularly $599)

Get the Mini for almost half price: Theragun Mini, $105 (reduced from $199)

Depending on which handheld massager you buy, these devices can soothe sore muscles, increase blood and lymphatic flow, break up scar tissue and more. They're especially loved by professional athletes and hardcore gym rats, who use massage guns for both warm-up and recovery. But anyone with sore muscles or sore feet can appreciate how good a Theragun massage feels.

If you've been wanting a new handheld massage gun, now's the time to act. Keep scrolling to discover the best National Exercise Day deals on Theragun massagers.

Theragun Pro: $469 (save $130)

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $469 (regularly $599)

Theragun Elite: $369 (save $30)

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Theragun Elite, $369 (regularly $399)

Theragun Prime: $236 (save $63)

The Prime is Theragun's most basic, standard-sized model, with up to 30 pounds of force. It also offers a five-speed range with customizable speed through the Theragun app and weighs 2.20 pounds. It's also equipped with four attachments: dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone. This model is quite user-friendly and will suit the needs of the average person suffering from muscle soreness, tightness and pain.

Theragun Prime, $236 (regularly $299)

Theragun Mini: $159 (save $40)

The Theragun Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750; 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the mini is not. While the Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

The Mini is covered under a one-year warranty.

Theragun Mini, $105 (reduced from $199)

