Luggage and travel​​ gear​ deals​ for summer vacation

With worldwide travel restrictions easing, the transportation industry expects a major travel boom this summer. Chances are, your luggage and travel gear could use some updating. So, just in time for the summer vacation season, luggage brands are offering deep discounts on popular styles of suitcases and other essentials.

Whether you're backpacking through the mountains with friends, jaunting to the city for a romantic weekend, flying to a resort for a luxurious vacation or even just taking a quick work trip, there are deals out there for suitcases, backpacks, duffels and more. CBS Essentials has done the research: Here are nine great summer luggage and travel gear deals.

For the weekend getaway: Calpak Travel Ambeur carry-on



Calpak Travel

Calpak is a California-based luggage brand selling stylish, high-quality pieces that look and feel a lot more expensive than they actually are. Luggage, available in tons of fun colors, can be purchased à la carte or as a 2- or 3-piece set. We're partial to the shimmering, rose-gold-hued Ambeur hard shell-style carry-on. It's perfect for a weekend getaway, and currently reduced from $165 to $124.

For the family vacation: Brics by Ulisse 28-inch expandable spinner



Brics via Nordstrom Rack

Brics by Ulisse expandible spinners not only look great coming down the baggage carousel, but also weigh a reasonable 8-ish pounds. They effortlessly roll in any direction. Nordstrom Rack has carry-on, 28-inch and 31-inch sizes available, all at approximately 50% off. There are several bright colors to choose from, making your luggage easier to spot at the airport, as well as neutrals for those less daring. Each suitcase has a TSA-approved lock to keep belongings safe. The hardshell style holds up well with travel, and there's a hidden name tag up top so your suitcase can always be identified.

For keeping belongings close: Tumi Davis backpack

Tumi

Tumi is one of the most respected luggage brands in the world, known for producing high-quality, sophisticated pieces for the frequent flier. And a travel backpack is just about the largest personal item you can take on a plane, so take full advantage of all the space you're offered with this one. The Davis backpack is available in two colors, and holds a laptop, tablet and much more. Originally $375, it's now going for $299.

For keeping jewelry untangled: Mark & Graham shadow printed travel jewelry wallet

Mark & Graham

Bent earrings and tangled necklaces -- need we say more? A travel jewelry wallet can help you save big in the long run by protecting your precious pieces, and Mark & Graham's vegan leather option is even monogrammable. It organizes bracelets, earrings, rings and necklaces for $60, reduced from $79.

For the week-long surf trip: Patagonia Black Hole duffel

Patagonia via Backcountry.com

Patagonia's Black Hole collection, made out of recycled plastic bottles, is designed to withstand all weather conditions. As the name implies, this duffel bag is a toss-it-all-in packing solution -- perfect for those surfing, kayaking and other sporty trips that don't involve suits and dresses. There are two good reasons to be happy with a Patagonia purchase: The company has a reputation for having a low environmental impact, and Patagonia offers an "ironclad guarantee" -- if there is ever an issue with the Patagonia Black Hole duffel, the company will fix it or replace it for free.

For the 5-star New York City getaway: Away Travel Aluminum The Bigger carry-on

Away

Direct-to-consumer luggage company Away Travel launched in 2015, offering sleek and sophisticated luggage for the millennial traveler. Thanks to social media and cool features like a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, the polycarbonate bags with spinner wheels amassed a fast following. The Bigger Carry-On from the aluminum collection, available in rose gold, gold, silver and black, is definitely a luxury piece from the line. Looking nearly identical to the coveted Rimowa, the perfect dupe is a fraction of the price -- $495 versus $1,100.

For the camping trip with friends: The North Face Terra 65

The North Face

The North Face has been making built-to-last outdoor gear for decades. The Terra 65 is a go-to for experienced backpackers, offering an ample amount of space for clothes and gear, and a comfortable fit. The twill beige and Sullivan green version here is currently on sale for $114 from $190 at The North Face.

For the teen traveler: Pottery Barn Teen Jet Set Supernova checked spinner

Pottery Barn Teen

Pottery Barn Teen's Jet Set Supernova is a fun and functional check-in spinner perfect for the underage traveler. With a durable outer shell and retractable spinners, it is designed for years of wear and tear. Regularly priced at $230, the bag is on offer for just $120.