Lego is giving away a free Easter set. Here's how to get it

Lego

Spend $70 or more on all purchases at Lego.com and receive this adorable Easter Basket set for free until April 9, while supplies last. It features a sweet bunny popping out of an Easter basket with flowers. It has a value of $20 and consists of 368 pieces, for ages 9 and up. Lego has plenty of Easter-themed sets available now that make for great basket stuffers.

Best customizable Easter baskets for everyone you love

Now, buy an actual Easter basket to house all your Lego goodies and more in.

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner

Pottery Barn Kids

There are so many options for these precious personalized Peter Rabbit Easter baskets from Pottery Barn Kids. You can buy only the personalized liner, or you can buy a basket with it too. There are three basket colors available, and they come in two sizes (small and large). You can add either a name or a monogram on the liner.

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner (large), $86 (reduced from $94)

Winn and William wreath script initial basket bow

Maisonette

Accessorize a basket you already own with a personalized bow. This pink one has a sweet hand embroidery. Add the letter of your choice.

Winn and William wreath script initial basket bow, $60

Winn and William block name basket bow

Maisonette

Or go for a full name on your bow. Get the name of your choosing hand-embroidered on this white and pale blue Winn and William bow.

Winn and William block name basket bow, $56

Nantucket Bound custom Easter basket

Wayfair

Choose from three colors in this custom fabric Easter basket with bunnies from Wayfair. It has a cotton handle and contrasting bottom.

Nantucket Bound custom Easter basket, $27

Pottery Barn Kids long ear fur bunny Easter basket with liner

Pottery Barn Kids

How sweet are these Easter basket liner bunnies with floppy ears? Buy just the liner or the liner with a seagrass basket. Choose from three liner colors and two sizes (small and large).

Pottery Barn Kids long ear fur bunny Easter basket with liner (large), $70 (reduced from $85)

Lovable bunny embroidered Easter basket

Personalization Mall

Choose from multiple font colors and styles for this affordable, personalized, cotton Easter basket. It has cute bunny ears tied together to make a handle.

Lovable bunny embroidered Easter basket, $16 (reduced from $25)

Pottery Barn Kids gingham Easter basket with liner

Pottery Barn Kids

How about gingham? Choose from five liner colors and two sizes (small and large) in this basket. Buy just the liner or choose from three basket colors to go with it.

Pottery Barn Kids gingham Easter basket with liner, $78 (reduced from $84)

