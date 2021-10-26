Last minute Halloween costumes: Where to buy, what to buy

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dress up as Dorothy, The Joker and more, even at the last minute. HalloweenCostumes.com/Spirit Halloween

So you've waited until the last minute to get your 2021 Halloween costume together. But don't panic: There are still good Halloween costumes available, even for the most procrastinatory of shoppers. Whether you want to go as a princess or a superhero, Spirit Halloween, ShopDisney and HalloweenCostumes.com, among others, have plenty of options still in stock.

These last-minute costumes include everything you need, so you won't have to race around town -- or rely on an increasingly backlogged shipping industry -- to find that last item to complete your Halloween 2021 look. Take a look at CBS Essentials' picks for great last-minute Halloween costumes below.

Joker jacket

Spirit Halloween

This officially licensed Joker jacket comes with temporary tattoos. Just pair it with black pants and green hair to get the full look.

Joker jacket, $60

Green hair spray, $3.99

Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz'

You're not in Kansas anymore in this blue gingham dress inspired by Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz." The costume comes with a blouse, dress and hair ribbons. Find it in standard, plus and kids' sizes.

Kansas girl long dress, $35

Glinda the Good Witch deluxe costume

If you're more into Glinda the Good Witch from "The Wizard of Oz," pick up this pink, puff-sleeve dress. It comes with a light-up crown.

Glinda the Good Witch deluxe costume, $95 and up

Captain America deluxe costume

ShopDisney

Dress up as Captain America from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" in this jumpsuit. The last-minute Halloween costume comes with attached 3D gauntlets and boot tops, plus a headpiece.

Captain America deluxe costume, $60

Woodland huntress costume

Spirit Halloween

You're sure to be noticed in this woodland huntress costume that comes with a shirt, hooded cape, leggings, armband, belt-bag and headband.

Woodland huntress costume, $50

'Top Gun' flight suit costume

Pop on this officially licensed "Top Gun"-inspired flight suit and you're ready to go. It comes with "Maverick" and "Goose" name badges. Find it in standard and plus sizes.

'Top Gun' flight suit costume, $75

Venus goddess costume

Spirit Halloween

You'll look like a goddess in this Venus costume that comes with a dress, headband and armbands.

Venus goddess costume, $50

