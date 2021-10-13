Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Get 75% off handbags, jewelry and more right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You can save up to 75% off Kate Spade handbags, apparel and more at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, on now. Kate Spade

If you're a fan of the Kate Spade accessories brand -- or just a fan of classic, timeless handbags -- there's a Kate Spade Surprise Sale going on now that you won't want to miss. Think totes, clutches, backpacks, bucket bags and satchels, along with pajama sets, bracelets, earrings, and quite a few items that would make for excellent holiday gifts.

To be clear: Every item at the Kate Spade Surprise site is currently discounted during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, for up to 75 percent off. And that includes brand-new arrivals, such as a Minnie Mouse-inspired collaboration with Disney.

Here are five of CBS Essentials' favorite selections from the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, ranging from phone cases to a piece featuring the distinctive spade logo.

Kate Spade On the Rocks huggie earrings

Kate Spade

Hoop earring? Dangle earring? Why choose? This rosy-pink set flatters any complexion and comes with its own protective pouch. Made of glass and cubic zirconia, this versatile pair is currently -- no misprint -- 75 percent off.

Kate Spade On the Rocks huggies, $20 (reduced from $79)

Kate Spade Mulberry Street Lise satchel handbag

Kate Spade

A timeless wardrobe for women calls for a classic satchel handbag, either in a statement color or an easygoing neutral. The Kate Spade Surprise Sale includes this piece, which is as versatile on the inside as it is on the outside, thanks to multiple interior slots and pockets. The bag comes in three colors, including rose smoke (shown), black and blackberry preserve.

Kate Spade Mulberry Street Lise satchel handbag, $129 (reduced from $359)

Kate Spade Lacey slippers

Kate Spade

Slippers are always a great holiday gift -- for someone else, sure, but don't forget to treat yourself. These cozy slippers come a in yummy blackberry shade and feature a leather bow and faux fur lining. Your fellow Kate Spade fans will also, of course, take note of the spade logo dangling from the bow.

Kate Spade Lacey slippers, $49 (reduced from $79)

Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse crossbody bag

Kate Spade

Crossbody bags are back in a big way. And it's no wonder; you can go hands-free and keep your burdens lightweight while adding a piece of effortless style to your wardrobe. This model features a leather exterior and jacquard lining featuring the spade logo. There's also an interior slot for credit cards.

Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse crossbody bag, $219 (reduced from $299)

Kate Spade Dot iPhone 12 and 12 Pro case

Kate Spade

If you're not in the market for a brand-new iPhone 13 (or a new iPhone 13 case), Kate Spade has a stylish, go-with-everything iPhone 12 case on sale for more than half off. If you prefer your case with a stability ring, there's more good news. The model comes with an attachable one featuring -- yes -- that distinguished spade logo.

Dot iPhone 12 and 12 Pro case, $29 (reduced from $60)

