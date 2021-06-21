Amazon Prime Day: Apple, Instant Pot and other top-reviewed items on sale now at Amazon

Bose/Instant Pot via Amazon

It's finally here: Amazon Prime Day 2021 has launched. Lasting through Tuesday, June 22, the Amazon-created shopping holiday features deals on wireless headphones and earbuds, deals on streaming devices, deals on kitchen appliances such as the Instant Pot, deals on TVs and more -- there are even big deals on popular teeth whiteners. There are so many deals, in fact -- hundreds of thousands, per Amazon -- that it can be darn near impossible to keep track of them all.

Not to worry: CBS Essentials is here to help. We've found some of the biggest Prime Day deals across all product categories from the biggest and most popular brands on Amazon. Everything on the list below is well-reviewed as well. In other words: This stuff isn't junk.

Before you go shopping, know that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to participate in many of these Prime Day deals. If you're not a member, no problem: There are competing Prime Day sales at Walmart, Kohl's, Best Buy, Target and many other major retailers, some offering similar (if not the same) gadgets and appliances.

These deals are all slated to last through Tuesday, June 22 or while supplies last, so don't delay.

Echo Dot (4th generation)

The fourth-generation Echo Dot, released in 2020, is the newest (and best-selling) smart speaker from Amazon. It doesn't have a display screen, opting instead for an updated, spherical design.

More than just a music listening device, the Dot connects with all the other Alexa gadgets in the home, including other Echo Dots, so you can play music throughout the house simultaneously. It also controls smart home devices such as light bulbs, smart thermostats and locks.

The Echo Dot is half price for Prime Day, now available for just $25.

Toshiba 43-inch 1080p smart TV with Amazon Fire



This 43-inch 1080p Amazon Fire smart TV, a 2020 model, is on sale for $100 off its list price for Amazon Prime Day. It includes an Alexa-enabled voice remote that allows for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

This entry-level Ring video doorbell utilizes your existing doorbell wiring for power and connects to your home network via Wi-Fi. It doesn't have all the advanced features of high-end Ring models, but you do get the basics: 1080p live video, two-way talk, real-time notifications, night vision and Alexa compatibility. It won't work with your existing doorbell chime, but it will work with the Ring Chime, a $30 add-on chime box sold by Amazon.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired normally retails for $60. You can get it for $45 through Prime Day, a discount of 25%.

Apple Airpods Pro

Walmart is throwing its own sale for Prime Day called Deals for Days, where it's offering Apple Airpods Pro for $189. The earbuds feature high-quality audio, active noise cancellation, 4.5 hours of listening on a single charge and a wireless charging case that extends listening time to 24 hours.

While it's not an advertised Prime Day deal, Amazon is currently matching that pricing. (Apple regularly sells them for $249.)

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

These 4.5-star-rated Bluetooth headphones from high-end brand Bose feature active noise cancellation (great for a distraction-free listening experience), IPX4 water resistance (protection against splashes) and touch controls. This pair makes a smart all-day listening option, boasting up to 20 hours of use on a single charge.

These Bose headphones are reduced to $230 through Tuesday, a $170 discount off list price.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips teeth whitening kit

This whitening kit from Crest, one of the most popular on Amazon, includes 20 treatments. It delivers noticeable results in 3 days and full results in 20 days (when used daily for 30 minutes a day). You don't need to take the packaging's word that it works, though -- Amazon reviewers rave about this 4.6-star-rated teeth whitening treatment.

This box of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips is on sale right now for $28, more than 38% off its $48 pre-Prime Day price.

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids pro tablet

Designed specifically for kids ages 6 to 12, this sturdy tablet, now half off for people with an Amazon Prime membership, includes a free year of Amazon Kids+, a service that includes videos, Audible books, games, videos, apps and songs. An included app store allows kids to request apps that parents can approve and purchase.

As for the hardware, good news there: There's a kid-friendly case included, along with a two-year guarantee, so if it breaks, you can return it and get a free replacement.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 pressure cooker (3 quart)

Instant Pot says this is the best of their pressure cooker models for beginners. This 3-quart Instant Pot combines seven appliances in one, including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer and yogurt maker. The interior cooking pot is dishwasher-safe, with no chemical coating.

The 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 pressure cooker is $50 for Prime Day, a discount of 38% off its list price.

Instant Vortex Plus



It's not just pressure cookers on sale for Amazon Prime Day: The 6-in-1 Instant Vortex Plus air fryer from Instant Pot is on sale for 30% off list price. The Vortex features customizable one-touch programs for air frying, roasting, broiling, dehydrating, baking and reheating. It holds up to 4 quarts of food and heats up to 400 degrees.

You can pick one up for $90 now through Tuesday, while supplies last.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device, originally released in 2018, will make any TV with an HDMI input into a smart TV capable of streaming shows on Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and more. It comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos audio.

Normally priced at $50, the 4K Fire TV Stick is on sale for $25 during Amazon Prime Day.