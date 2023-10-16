How to watch tonight's Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers game: Livestream options, kickoff time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers on the sidelines during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are headed west for the second week in a row. After a humbling (can we say crushing?) 42-10 Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers (to be fair, everybody but the Cleveland Browns have lost to the Niners), the Cowboys are coming into tonight's Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at the risk of a 3-3 record, which doesn't bode well for their hopes of a Super Bowl LVIII victory.

If the Cowboys want a legitimate run at the Super Bowl, they'll need to overtake the Philadelphia Eagles. Tonight's Monday Night Football game against the Chargers will be a good indicator of just how good this Cowboys team is. Chargers superstar Joey Bosa is back. The Cowboys may be favored to win, but not my much.

This Monday Night Football matchup is sure to be good. Keep reading for how to watch tonight's big game.

When does the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Los Angeles Chargers game start?

The Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers will be played on Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m ET (5:15 p.m. PT). The game will air live on ABC and ESPN.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Los Angeles Charters on Monday Night Football

While most cable packages include ABC and ESPN, it's easy to watch the game if ESPN isn't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all.

ESPN is included in most cable TV packages. If you have don't have cable TV that includes NBC, ABC, FOX or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. This souped-up package is designed for NFL and college football super-fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get four months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $219. It's the most cost-effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers game with FuboTV



You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers game on your phone with NFL+



If you want to catch the game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 6 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 6 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (Fox*/Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct.15

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennesse Titans, 9:30 a.m. (Live from London on NFL+)

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, ABC*)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (Fox Sports, You Tube Primetime/NFL Sunday Ticket)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. NY Jets, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

NY Giants vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 16

Dallas Cowboys vs. LA Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas

Getty Images

Will Dak get to the Super Bowl (or close)? The Cowboys were off to a splashy 2023 season start, 3-1 coming into Week 5. QB Dak Prescott promised to throw less picks than last season when he led the league for picks thrown. He's at four this season. Cowboys fans hope he makes good on his promise. But Dak's bigger focus is taking the Cowboys to the Super Bowl. The Cowboys lost badly to the San Francisco 49ers (42-10) last week. A loss tonight gets the Cowboys to a 3-3 record and one more game removed from championship status.

Taylor Swift is the only thing bigger than the NFL: While Swifties were quick to 'ship Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the Eras Tour star showed up at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, Tay Tay herself seems all-in on her budding romance with the Chiefs superstar tight end. The Taylor-effect on the NFL has been massive, from Kelce gaining over half-a-million new Instagram followers in a day, to the NFL finding an entirely new fan base in Taylor-loving younger women -- a coveted audience for the league. The NFL has fully embraced the league's newest ambassador, friendship bracelets and all, much to the chagrin of Kelce who admitted on his podcast the league has "gone too far" with its Swelce/Kelswift coverage.

That 49ers defense is dangerous: Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. Shanahan's decision has paid off five weeks in, the team is undefeated and Purdy shows full command of the team. But the 49ers Nick Bosa-led defense is what could take this team to the Super Bowl. The Niners came into Week 6 one of two undefeated teams remaining. Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles Week 6 Sunday loss to the NY Jets are proof that this unpredictable NFL season continues to be just that.

