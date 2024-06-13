How to watch the U.S. Open Golf Championship today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 11, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship starts today with golf's elite competing. Find out how to watch Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and more compete in this year's U.S. Open Golf Championship.

U.S. Open Golf Championship: Dates and tournament details

The 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship will be played June 13-16, 2024. The tournament will be played at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

How to watch the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship

The U.S. Open Golf Championship will air on USA Network, NBC and Peacock.

How to watch the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship without cable

While many cable packages include NBC and USA Network, it's easy to watch the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship on TV if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.) To watch all the coverage, you'll need a subscription to Peacock and a subscription to one of the platforms featured below.

In addition to major golf events like the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Peacock offers its subscribers live streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). There's 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

Peacock costs $6 per month. An annual subscription to Peacock is currently $60.

Top features of Peacock:

You can watch the U.S. Open Golf Championship on Peacock and exclusive Paris Olympics events this summer.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

You can also catch the U.S. Open Golf Championship on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access network-aired sports like this weekend' golf tournament and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, the NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just this weekend's tournament -- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to PGA Tour golf, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 190 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

If you have don't have cable TV that includes NBC and USA Network, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), USA Network and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering $30 off when you prepay for three months of service.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add the Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (25 in total) via Sling TV's $15 per month Sports Extras add-on.

You can watch the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship and many other top-tier sports, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the U.S. Open Golf Championship live on NBC with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch NBC's coverage of the U.S. Open Golf Championship with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch golf live without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 12-foot digital coax cable.

2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship: Full TV Schedule

Below, find each network's coverage of the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship.

Round 1: Thursday, June 13:

Morning TV coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on USA Network

6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on USA Network Evening streaming coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Peacock

Round 2: Friday, June 14:

Morning streaming coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock Afternoon TV coverage : 1-7 p.m. on NBC

1-7 p.m. on NBC Evening streaming coverage: 7-8 p.m. on Peacock

Round 3: Saturday, June 15

Morning TV coverage : 10 a.m. to noon on USA Network

10 a.m. to noon on USA Network Afternoon TV coverage: Noon to 8 p.m. on NBC

Round 4: Sunday, June 16